Donors recently funded two new scholarships in 2021 in memory of loved ones for the benefit of Walla Walla Catholic Schools students, said religion teacher and Director of Communications Peter Fazzari.
One financial gift was given in the name of Edmond William Lapine II to establish a French program at DeSales Catholic High School. The other gift honors the memory of William D. Valente for the benefit of graduating DeSales seniors and is designated to assist with college tuition and to buy college textbooks.
Part of the Lapine gift is designated to offer scholarship assistance to deserving students. He is cited as having been creative, talented, kind, compassionate and judicious toward others. He developed a passion for music and for writing at an early age.
During his college studies, Lapine spent time abroad in Paris, walking the same ground as Proust, Camus, Sartre and others of his favorite writers. He wrote extensively and grew in his love of the French language.
A few years later, an accidental fire took Lapine's life. His family wants to keep his memory alive through this scholarship. They hope his love of writing and of the French language will be reflected by WWCS students who benefit from the new French program and from support of the scholarship, Fazzari said
The Valente scholarship is for the young men and women whose lives and service best exemplify devotion to the Catholic faith and public commitment to the pro-life cause, Fazzari said.
The son of Italian immigrants, Valente graduated from Southeast Catholic High School in South Philadelphia. After World War II, he attended the University of Pennsylvania for college and law school then started legal practice before becoming a professor at Villanova Law School.
Valente had a lifelong devotion to Catholic education, serving as the first lay chairman of the Philadelphia Archdiocesan Board of Education. He co-founded the Pennsylvania Federation of Citizens for Educational Freedom, one of the first groups advocating for school choice.
From 1972 forward, he was a firm defender of the right to life, serving on boards, offering legal commentary and participating in public debates in defense of the unborn.
"Our mission at the WWCS is to help our students to become disciples of Jesus Christ: strong in virtue, exceptional in learning and generous in service. We are so grateful to receive this support for our students, which we believe will help them to continue living as Christian disciples beyond their high school education," Fazzari said.