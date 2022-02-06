During its nearly year-long existence, the grassroots nonprofit Volunteers Love Serving Veterans has established itself as an active coordinator and contributor to enhancing the lives of area military veterans.
It aims to inspire and nurture the human spirit of veterans and bring joy and service through volunteer activities to include all military branches — U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, Reserves and Space Force.
“Our group started with the members from our previous Service to Armed Forces of the Red Cross group,” said VLSV President Carolyne Meagher.
“It’s amazing all the support we’ve had from the community. We’ve spider-webbed out. No one knew what was being done for veterans, and we’ve brought other services into the group, so when they need something we pull all these resources,” she said.
“We’re the central point of contact. It should have happened a long time ago. We’ve started a reference list of contacts. When we refer someone, we’re following through. We make sure it happens to make sure the problem isn’t just left hanging. We’ve all brought experiences into the group, all done volunteer work and are dedicated to helping people,” Meagher said.
The group’s original six members have watched its ranks swell to 31 who receive emails.
She said some members travel in for meetings from such towns as Dayton and Weston.
Meagher serves with Pamela Zanes, vice president; Jan Bainter, secretary; and Cindi Caughron, treasurer. Dixie Ferguson is the public relations representative.
The group includes former Red Cross volunteers, including Ferguson, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Trina Parrish, along with retired nurses, motorcycle veterans and retired Washington State Penitentiary employees.
Those volunteers have accomplished a variety of projects undertaken since its first meeting on April 14, 2021.
Christmas Bags for Veterans were delivered to 145 vets — 63 to the Walla Walla Veterans Home, 12 to the Walla Walla Senior Center Adult Day Center, 25 to the Corps of Recovery Discovery transitional housing residents, four to the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless shelter, two to the Doughty Home for Veteran Women, 37 to St. Michael’s Haven — 12 of those children, the WHICH Rehabilitation and Recovery Unit and a Salvation Army bell ringer at Andy’s Market.
The Sustainability Practices Lab at the Penitentiary made the Christmas bags, teddy bears and lap robes for the project. So many donations came in they had to purchase reusable grocery bags from Albertsons, Meagher said.
The owner of Hot Mama’s Espresso got busy and sought contributions from businesses and the community. She then donated $6,000 to the project.
Volunteers Love Serving Veterans served morning snacks to veterans who flew in a Stearman biplane with owner-pilot Mark and Kathleen Small’s Honour Project, according to the Jan. 11 meeting minutes.
VLSV was involved with Bob Brock’s patriotic float during the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days and Veterans Day parades.
They assisted a female veteran whose baby needed diapers, formula, a gas card and other sundry items. “She was flooded with everything she needed,” Meagher said.
A $100 gift card went to a homeless family.
Ferguson and Meagher informed Exchange Club of Walla Walla members about the group and accepted a check from Exchange for its projects.
They’re preparing to take a CPR class, a requirement through the insurance they’ve acquired. The class itself requires funding.
They assisted with the Wreaths Across America program and in 2022 plan to qualify to provide those Christmas wreaths for 180 graves in Fort Walla Walla Cemetery.
Homeless veterans benefited from a VLSV contribution of 198 bottles of water donated to Blue Mountain Action Council during the hot summer months.
Events sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars gained assistance from VLSV members, four of whom help weekly with the VFW bingo fundraiser.
The group also aided the VFW in providing meals for veterans during the Patriot Day parade on Sept. 11 and helped with the veterans stand down.
New Doughty Home residents received welcome baskets from VLSV when they settled in apartments there.
By August 2021, VLSV was established as an official nonprofit. Its volunteers gave 2,136 hours of service in the community between May-December.
Looking ahead, VLSV members are considering hosting a booth at the Walla Walla Gun Club on April 30 alongside Boy Scouts who are raising funds.
VLSV members raise funds for its projects. They opened their coffers a year ago with $501.60 of their own money, brought in from a white elephant drawing. Donations and T-shirt sales brought in $1,674. Disbursements for liability insurance, Christmas bags for veterans, and T-shirts came to $825.26. As of Dec. 31, the balance stood at $1,350.34.
Volunteers Love Serving Veterans members have worked with a variety of groups and agencies, including those already mentioned and the Vet Center, social workers with Providence St. Mary Medical Center for the VLSV Expressions of Gratitude Project, Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center and SonBridge.
VLSV’s grant/fundraising committee plans to submit grant applications to such groups as 100 Women Who Care and Sherwood Trust.
Members expect to attend the dedication of the Gold Star Monument on April 15, 2022, at the corner of The Dalles Military and Myra roads. The time is not yet set.
Walla Walla native and retired Gen. James Mattis will be keynote speaker, and Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams, 98, will return from West Virginia to participate. His foundation, ubne.ws/woody, established the Gold Star monuments in each of the 50 states. Penny Linterman has chaired the local committee.
In addition, they are planning to offer veterans with disabilities or other needs the Expressions of Gratitude program with playing cards, visits, grocery pick up and delivery, and other services. Referrals will be made from all veterans organizations for the one-on-one project.
A Veterans Fall Festival for veterans of all ages and their families planned for Oct. 22 could feature hayrides, food, music and such children’s activities as face painting, cookie decorating and games.
Organizations have already expressed interest in the festival, Meagher said in a report. “It will be a time to say ‘thank you for your service.’”
Donations may be made to 444 Easy St., Walla Walla. For details, email VLOVES2021@gmail.com. Construction of a Facebook page is underway.
The group meets weekly at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW, 102 N. Colville St., and welcomes newcomers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.