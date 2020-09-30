Whitman College politics professor Aaron Bobrow-Strain parlayed work he did in the 1990s on the U.S.-Mexico border as an activist and educator into the 2019 book “The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez.”
Since then, the outstanding effort he put into the tome has garnered several awards, including the just announced Washington Center for the Book 2020 Washington State Book Award for biography/memoir.
As a nominee for the award, Aaron was featured in Marquee on Sept. 10.
Aaron teaches courses dealing with food, immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border. He is the author of “White Bread: A Social History of the Store-Bought Loaf and Intimate Enemies: Landowners, Power, and Violence in Chiapas” and has been published in Believer, The Chronicle of Higher Education Review, Salon and Gastronomica. He is a founding member of the Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition in Washington state.
With its awards, Washington Center for the Book recognized outstanding books published by Washington authors in 2019. This is the 54th year of the program, formerly called the Governor’s Writers Awards.
Aaron’s book won the 2020 Pacific Northwest Book Award, was named a 2019 Southwest Book of the Year and was shortlisted for the 2019 Brooklyn Public Library Literary Prize.
In it he looks at what happens when an undocumented teen mother takes on the U.S. immigration system.
The awards are given based on the strength of the publication’s literary merit, lasting importance and overall quality to an author who is a current resident of Washington state and has maintained residence here for at least three years or previously lived in Washington state for at least five years, according to the website.
Judges read and re-read hundreds of entries to come to their final decisions. Most judges were from the west side of the state, but participants also included Kerry Halls, manager of Auntie’s Bookstore, and Janelle Smith, owner of Wishing Tree Books, both in Spokane.
The awards program this year was supported by a grant from the Amazon Literary Partnership.