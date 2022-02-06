The Pacific Lutheran University dean’s list includes students from the Union-Bulletin circulation area. PLU in Tacoma creates the list at the end of fall and spring semesters.
Walla Walla: Yuri Albarran, Jacob Espinosa, Trevor Kytola, Connor Lemma, Grady Lemma, Taya Lovejoy, Daniela Salazar, Amy Wagner.
Dayton: Rebecca Smith.
To be eligible, a student must have attained a semester grade average of 3.5 with a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.
