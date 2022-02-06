A number of students in the Union-Bulletin circulation area made the 2021 fall term dean's list at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
Locally, the distinction went to:
Athena: Amy Arredondo.
Lowden: Lance Hatch.
Milton-Freewater: Giselle Lopez De Loera, Noah Pratton, Mckenna Stallings, Emily Skramstad and Wyatt Gilmore.
Walla Walla: Kelly Crowley, Turner Edwards, Tyler Koch and Adam Kopf.
Altogether, the institution named 565 students to the list. To qualify, the students must achieve and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework. View the full list at eou.edu/ua/deans-list.
