Eric Hererra of the Tejano Music Conference in Pasco awarded a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award to Jose Hernandez Monroy on July 24.
As the Walla Walla area's first Hispanic DJ who pioneered the Tejano sound in the 1960s, Monroy was honored for outstanding vision, dedication, commitment and growth of musical culture.
His early efforts mean the music is reaching new generations in his family and the surrounding community. He died in 1978 at age 52.
"It was a privilege and an honor to receive the award on the family's behalf," said Monroy's daughter, Walla Wallan Mary Lou Jenkins, who accepted the award. Monroy's desktop-style award states, “Your outstanding contributions are being awarded and noted by our music community.”
Jenkins will be remembered for her decades-long work with Blue Mountain Action Council and as a Walla Walla City Council member.
Jenkins describes the Tejano style of music, as being Texan-flavored with accordion, full of energy and a lot of drums, "not like mariachi, but we grew up with that music," she said.
With a growing Hispanic population, "In about 1968 he was asked to do a Spanish radio program in Walla Walla. The one-hour Spanish-language program with Tejano-style music, was broadcast on KUJ. It was Spanish music only but he occasionally announced events and musical dedications," Jenkins said.
At 13, Monroy's daughter Connie Hernandez answered phone requests for his program and learned to DJ at the radio station. When Monroy stopped his show after 10 years, Connie Hernandez continued with a four-hour program for more than 15 years that later moved to KTEL on Saturdays.
Jenkins said his show was a hit. "His program was the only entertainment available to the Hispanic community at that time. He had the privilege of meeting and having dinner with Cornelio Reyna and many other musicians."
Radio ran in the family — Jenkins, also known as Tutu Monroy, bought radio station KSMX 1320 AM in 1988 and had it for a couple of years. However, a poll she took indicated the community was not ready for a full-time Spanish-language radio station.
It was ahead of its time and struggled at first, she said, but eventually evolved into a successful FM Spanish station that continues on KZHR, 92.5 FM, licensed to Dayton and serving the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla areas.
Born on Oct. 15, 1925, in Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico, Monroy was orphaned at a young age and had to fend for himself. He crossed the border as a young man and worked various jobs in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas.
On Oct. 21, 1952, in McAllen, Texas, he married Spanish-speaking Elena Hernandez Garza, a native of Donna, Texas. He eventually got a green card. The couple started a family and came to Washington state in 1960.
"He was a good father, he raised seven kids here," said Jenkins. Monroy and his children were farm laborers for several years.
Then he landed a job as a plumber for W.R. O'Rourke in Walla Walla, she said. "Although he spoke very little English his speaking skills were never honed by his co-workers. Instead, they learned a little Spanish due to his boisterous way."
"He made a good living until he was hurt on the job and in the last few years of his life he had a lot of back issues. He was well, well respected in the Hispanic community. He was asked to become compadre to many in the community and had godchildren all over town," she said.
Peers in the community shared his taste in music and lifestyle, Jenkins said. "He will always be remembered as a person (who gave) the shirt off his back. When he died, St. Patrick Catholic Church overflowed with those paying their respects."