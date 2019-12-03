Walla Walla Alternative Gift Fair Saturday Dec. 7

The fifth annual alternative gift fair effort in Walla Walla seeks to provide the community with a unique opportunity to raise needed funds for charitable organizations.
It will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in Young Ballroom at Reid Campus Center, 280 Boyer Ave., on the Whitman College campus.
Attend the fair to learn about available gift donations and see how support helps local nonprofit and service organizations provide critical services here.
Representatives from 31 organizations will be on hand to talk about how gifts of support impact their work and benefit the community.
Folk musicians Jimmye Turner, Glenn Morrison and Friends will play music. Complimentary hot beverages will be served and there will be a free make-a-gift craft table. Treats can be purchased from the bake sale.
The Alternative Gift Fair is the physical kick-off for the debut of the Blue Mountain Giving Catalog hosted by Blue Mountain Community Foundation.
The Giving Catalog offers 60 Walla Walla Valley nonprofit organizations a virtual giving platform and the opportunity to receive donations throughout the month of December, including donations made at the Alternative Gift Fair.
For more information about the Giving Catalog, visit bluemountainfoundation.org. For other details, see slcww.org or call 509-524-5218.
“Bring the family, bring a friend, and learn all about the awesome work that is being done in our community,” said Erendira Cruz, Sustainable Living Center director. Contact Erendira at director@slcww.org and 509-956-9107 or see slcww.org.
Worldwide candle lighting set Dec. 8
The volunteer-led The Compassionate Friends Walla Walla offers support to those have lost a child, grandchild or sibling.
The group invites the community to participate in a worldwide candle lighting at 7 p.m. Sunday Dec. 8 at Land Title Plaza, 33 E. Main St. Participants are asked to arrive by 6:30 p.m. to distribute candles in a timely manner.
At that time, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to light a candle to honor a child gone too soon.
The organization believes it’s to be the largest mass candle lighting on the globe. It will create a virtual 24-hour wave of light moving across time zones.
The event is open to everyone — those who have lost a son, daughter, grandson, granddaughter, brother or sister and those supporting others who’ve lost those loved ones.
TCF meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at Walla Walla Community Hospice, 1067 E. Isaacs Ave.
For more details about TCF see compassionatefriends.org or visit the local chapter’s Facebook page at facebook.com/tcfwallawalla/ for more details about the event or call 509-593-0551 or email tcfwallawalla@gmail.com.