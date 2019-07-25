Proceeds from the 2019 Walla Walla Walk To End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 5 will further care, support and research efforts of the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association. The local stroller- and wheelchair-friendly effort has a $35,000 goal for the cause.
The free event, from 8:30 a.m.-noon in Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St., requires registration at ubne.ws/2Yr5hqK for everyone participating in the walk. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., a ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.
Volunteers are needed to help with setup, cleanup, registration, water stops, promise garden, T-shirt tent and more. Interested volunteers may contact Erica Grissmerson at 509-207-7999 or emgrissmerson@alz.org or see ubne.ws/2K1IyIB for more information about event day roles and responsibilities.
Each registered walker with a wristband will receive a Promise Garden flower of their color choice: blue represents someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, purple is for someone who has lost a loved one to the disease; yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and orange is for everyone who supports the cause and vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.