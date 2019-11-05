The Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Blue Devil Cadet Battalion and Associated Student Bodies will host a free community-wide assembly to honor all area veterans on Friday in the school’s main gym, 800 Abbott Road.
Battalion commander Cadet Lt. Col. Lucas Matlock said the student groups have an extensive ceremony planned. Veterans and their guests may arrive at 9 a.m., with ceremonies to begin at 9:40.
Veterans from all branches, including the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and all their components, active, reserve, guard and retired and from all eras and conflicts including the Cold War will be recognized for their service to the nation, Lucas said.
Use the parking lot off Reser Road to enter the main gym. Special parking has also been arranged and assistance will be available for those with limited mobility between the small gym and the tennis courts, according to a battalion official. Coffee and refreshments will be served before and after the assembly.
“All are welcome to attend. Please share this invitation with every veteran you know in our community,” said Maj. Kristina Carney, senior JROTC Army instructor.
The Wa-Hi JROTC program is led by Kristina, with JROTC Army instructor Sgt. 1st Class Mark Mebes.
Mac-Hi Key Club to host benefit
Members of McLoughlin High School Key Club will host a baked potato feed from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Mac-Hi cafeteria, 120 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Proceeds will go to Milton-Freewater Elks Club for its Christmas basket program, according to a post on Facebook.
Nearly 1-pound potatoes will be served with such toppings as butter, sour cream, bacon, green onions, cheese, chili and broccoli. The cost is $5.
Tickets are available for purchase from Key Club members or at the main office of the high school or call 541-938-5591. A typo on the tickets indicates the event is Friday, Nov. 12 but should read Tuesday, Nov. 12.