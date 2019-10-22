Through an mp3 audition process, Walla Walla High School music students William Huntsman and Olivier Nicault have been tapped to participate in the annual Western International Band Clinic honor band festival Nov. 22-25.
The festival will be at the Sea-Tac Double Tree Inn. Both are alto saxophone players, members of the Wa-Hi Wind Ensemble and served as this year’s drum majors for the marching band.
WIBC has four honor bands of approximately 160 students each, made up of the best high school musicians in the northwest states and Canada.
They will perform under the direction of some of the finest college-level conductors and composers in the world, according to the online school district newsletter.
Rotary project honors WWI regiment
Servicemen were inbound to the Walla Walla Valley from France following the end of World War I when Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club was established here on Nov. 1, 1919.
Many of the local men served in the 146th Field Artillery Regiment in France, one of the most active artillery units during World War I, said Rotarian Maryann Cole in a release.
The regiment’s connection here started during that war. Washington State National guardsmen served at Fort Walla Walla before moving to the armory in town.
The regiment served in WWI and in the Pacific Theater during World War II, and guardsmen from here served in the Iraq War in 2004 and 2008.
For its own centennial celebration, Walla Walla Rotary established a signature service project to honor the regiment as part of the club’s celebration of its 100th year.
The project will fund a special plaque commemorating the names of the 58 servicemen from Walla Walla County who lost their lives in military service during World War I. The plaque will be installed in Fort Walla Walla Park.
Those serving on the project team are: Rotarians Kevin Freeman, Kathy Trommald, Jerry Cummins and local historian Joe Drazan.
Rotary president Jan Corn said the club reached its fundraising goal of $3,750 for the project.
“The response of club members donating to this project was moving. It is a reflection of the heart of Rotarians for honoring those serving to end war and establish peace. Of course some friendly competition helped as well,” she said.
Rotarians were encouraged to contribute in recognition of a particular branch of the military, with an incentive of having the flag of the military branch receiving the most contributions raised at the Balloon Stampede.
Army was victorious in the competition by having more donations than the other branches. “Every branch was honored by contributions, but Army won the day — this time,” said Jerry, a Navy veteran and fundraising coordinator.
Inclement weather prohibited the launch of the hot air balloons on Media Day, so the Army flag was instead honored at the club meeting on Oct. 17.
An announcement will be made for the plaque installation in Fort Walla Walla Park.
Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club meets at 11:45 a.m. Thursdays for lunch and community interest programs at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St. For more details, contact Jan at impresssalon@gmail.com or online see ubne.ws/2qPsr6T or on Facebook at ubne.ws/2q4sj6a.
Wildlife in world without ice talk set
Joel Berger with the Wildlife Conservation Society and Colorado State University, will give the 35th Arthur G. Rempel Lecture in Biology on “Extreme Conservation: Wildlife in a World without Ice.”
His talk will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday October 23 in Maxey Hall auditorium, 173 Stanton St.
Sponsored by Blue Mountain Audubon Society, admission is free.