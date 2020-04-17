Since his younger years, Luke B. Matlock has aspired to be a pilot. And now the Walla Walla High School senior is one leg closer to this goal after landing an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy. He’ll join the Class of 2024 corps of cadets on June 25.
In and of itself, acceptance to one academy is a marked accomplishment, but Luke, current commander of the Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Blue Devil Battalion at Wa-Hi, received appointments to four U.S. military academies after a yearlong process.
He chose the Air Force Academy with an eye toward its aviation-centered opportunities and mission support activities. “In the Air Force, I hope to become a pilot and fly, or even work with our country’s satellite programs. But, getting to that took getting accepted to the academy. I was amazed to get invitations to all of them,” Luke said in a release.
“That’s pretty much a dream shot for applicants to the service academies because it’s such a rigorous process just to be selected for even one,” said Dutch Meier, a local Army veteran.
“Cadet Matlock was simultaneously accepted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., which produces Army commissioned officers, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., which commissions Navy and Marine Corps officers, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London, Conn., and the USAF Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. To be selected by all four academies is an almost unbelievable achievement.”
Applicants must receive an official nomination from their congress member (with the exception of the Coast Guard Academy), pass an interview with an officer at the academy and have exceptional grades and civic achievements.
Luke’s dream started six years ago when he joined the Civil Air Patrol, according to a release.
“I knew by middle school that it was time to focus on the future and create a path to get there. I’ve been interested in aviation for a very long time. A couple years ago, as a CAP cadet, I got to attend a familiarization program in Mississippi and it was there that I saw the Air Force pilot culture and I was hooked immediately,” Luke said.
“I knew then that my future would be centered on aircraft and flying in some way. I’ve kept the goal of becoming a military pilot for one of the services in focus ever since.”
The commander of Twin-W Composite CAP Squadron recognized the drive and potential early in Luke’s CAP membership.
“Our cadet captain, Luke Matlock, came in like all of our new cadets,” said Lt. Col. Ted Hanson, squadron commander. “He knew he had a lot to learn.”
Ted described him as a driven young man who applied himself, was a fast learner and in six months was headed toward leadership positions, including sergeant, lieutenant and CAP cadet captain.
“We could all tell that he had a singular and definitive drive. He wants to fly airplanes! He always wanted to learn more and know more. To help get himself toward his goal, he learned to ask really good questions, always shared his really great ideas, and as a result, Luke has excelled at everything he does. Our squadron couldn’t be happier for his achievement and his decision to attend the Air Force Academy.”
A Berney Elementary alum, Luke progressed to Pioneer Middle School where he first met Ron Higgins, then assistant principal. They reconnected at Wa-Hi where Ron became principal.
Ron said Luke showed exceptional ability while a seventh- and eighth-grader at Pioneer. “Even then, he stood out because he had a tremendous drive and excellence was always his minimal standard. I always knew him to be focused on setting only the highest standards for himself, and achieving them. Later, as his high school principal, it was eminently clear that he was one of those students that you knew had a clear sense of purpose, he was someone who wanted to get somewhere and do great things.
“I’ve had conversations with Luke and his family, and his JROTC instructors. At every turn, people have recognized his work ethic and the drive that sets him apart. His excellent academics and his role model positions in JROTC and CAP serve well as the kind of example for others here on campus to show they can attain their dreams, as well. Luke and other standout Wa-Hi graduates are testimony to what a student can achieve if they apply themselves here.”
Luke’s taken five honors classes in mathematics, science and English, and 10 advanced placement classes in English, social studies, science and mathematics.
Between his classes, CAP and JROTC, he is a competitive swimmer with a traveling league and has been a member of the Wa-Hi swim team for four years. The team qualified for the state championship tournament the past two years. He has also volunteered as a reading and mathematics tutor at Berney where his mother, Annette Matlock, is an office administrator.
Luke credits the public schools for giving him tools he used to find academic success and his path to a future career.
“Luke’s accomplishments are a testament to his hard work and commitment,” said Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Wade Smith. “He is a role model for future students and a shining example of our vision of developing Washington’s most sought-after graduates. “
In addition to the service academies, Luke received offers of Navy and Air Force ROTC scholarships at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. The ERAU university system specializes in aviation and aerospace.
“As soon as he joined our program, we could tell he had the potential to be someone very special,” said Sgt. 1st Class Mark Mebes, Wa-Hi Army JROTC instructor.
“He learned fast, was a deep thinker, excellent planner and had an aptitude for leadership roles. As a cadet here ... he held every leadership position you can get, up to and including commanding the battalion. Like nearly a dozen battalion commanders before him, he also won the Scottish Rite Achievement Award for cadet excellence. In our battalion, that has become one of our most sought-after awards.”
Mark added that during Luke’s tenure, the program won top honors as a JROTC Honor Unit with Distinction. “The standards to achieve that Army-wide recognition are incredibly demanding. The fact that he commanded a company when the unit earned that recognition, and then earned the battalion command, gave him a big leg up when applying to the service academies,” Mark said.
“Sarge is right,” Luke said. “That unit recognition was a big factor in my selection by the Air Force.”
Excellence and military service run in his family. Luke’s father, Glenn Matlock, is a West Point graduate who went on to federal civil service after completing his time in the Army. He is currently an engineer at Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center. Luke’s sister is an Army ROTC cadet at the university she attends.
“I hope all these wonderful people know just how much I appreciate them. I want to become a pilot and I have to thank them for helping me get this far,” Luke said. “I hope I can somehow motivate and inspire others to do their best with the opportunities we can all find if we work hard for them. I hope to make everyone proud of me who invested something of themselves in me.”