Walla Walla High School Student Awarded Prestigious National Honor Society Scholarship
The National Honor Society tapped Eleah Dalgleish as an NHS scholarship semifinalist. The Walla Walla High School senior is one of 575 students selected from nearly 7,000 applicants for the honor, according to a release from the school district.
She will receive a $3,200 scholarship, which she can apply toward her education when she attends Brigham Young University, Provo, to double major in neuroscience and studio art.
For nearly 100 years, NHS members have made a difference in their schools and communities. The NHS Scholarship is NASSP’s way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on demonstrated work to support scholarship, service, leadership and character, the four pillars of NHS.
Eleah is NHS chapter vice president and has participated in clubs, athletics and community organizations while taking classes at Wa-Hi and through Running Start at Walla Walla Community College.
She has been captain of cross-country and track teams, been active in Key Club, speech and debate team and orchestra. She has dedicated numerous volunteer hours for her church and WWCC’s children summer theater programs.
NHS chapter adviser Kim Cassetto said these accomplishments aren't easily achievable as secondary and collegiate systems operate on different academic calendars and daily class schedules. Eleah also earned College Board’s AP Scholar status by taking five advance placement exams and scoring a three or higher.
Kim said Eleah’s unique combination of educational pathways is a perfect example of how “she knows who she is and she knows how to bring balance to her life to develop her whole self rather than narrowly defining herself to any one thing.”
Since 1946, more than $17 million in scholarships has been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.