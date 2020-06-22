During their weekly virtual meeting on June 11, Walla Walla High School Latino Club students were recognized for exceptional dedication to the community and club for service and personal achievement over the past year, said Bill Erickson in a release.
Adviser Melito Ramirez provided leadership for the group, which had an eventful year even though many activities were canceled during the latter part of the school year because of the coronavirus quarantine.
The Enchándole Ganas Award is given to members whose extra efforts through leadership and service during the year make the club successful. Recipients are Michelle Diaz, Jimena España Silva, Regina Estrada, Alejandra Gonzalez, Alexia Lavariegh, Kate Marin, Andrea Mata-Cuellar, Perla Olmos-Alfaro, Erick Rebelukag, Roberto Rodriguez, Esmeralda Rojero Gonzalez, Evelyn Mendez, Amerie A. Zarate, Mayra Arizmendi and Alexa Martinez.
Jimena, Esmeralda and Alejandra received $500 ADELANTARSE scholarships, established to recognize club members who have shown exceptional effort in their quest for higher education.
Club President Perla, Vice President Roberto, Secretary Alejandra, Treasurer Erick and Media Coordinator Jimena were recognized for leadership during the coronavirus shutdown.
Activities prior to the mid-March school closure included a successful Walla Walla County Fairgrounds cleanup and concessions, participation in the Shakespeare Walla Walla Dia de los Muertos Festival, the club’s Macy’s Parade of Lights float entry featuring the sound system and light show of DJ Marcos Serria, soccer heads for the Wa-Hi women’s and men’s soccer teams, two Saturdays at Ski Bluewood with the Skyline Adventures program and helping with the annual Walla Walla Branch American Association of University Women book sale.
They partnered in January with Rachel Hicks, Wa-Hi WSU Gear-Up site manager, to host a parent college information night where students and parents gathered to learn about applying for college opportunities. Many of the presentations were provided by Latino Club members.
After schools were closed in March and with the help of Andrew Sayers, 21st Century Specialist at Wa-Hi, two meetings a week were held to allow club members to meet online. Each Tuesday afternoon the club’s leadership team met virtually to plan for the regular Thursday Club meetings for all club members.
In the past few months, former Latino Club members and current 21st Century specialists Roger Contreras, Sergio Orosco and Marcos Medina spoke during several meetings about leadership, what the club was like in the past and advice to members based on what they gained through their own college and work experiences. Katherine Curles from the Wa-Hi Career Center gave a presentation providing advice on applying for summer jobs.
Taking advantage of the virtual aspect of meeting online, the students had international guests participate, such as a former exchange student from Brazil who lived in Walla Walla. She discussed what the pandemic shutdown is like in her community.
The law school she attends was closed and many students could not afford a computer and internet access to online learning. Conversely, her sister’s private law school offered online classes.
The club also met online with co-ed Scout Troop The Psychedelic Squirrels from Hertfordshire, England. Latino Club members, Scouts BSA from Walla Walla and the Islamic Center of Tri-Cities in West Richland played online games. They watched the English Scouts participate in England’s nationwide shout-out to health workers, which occurs every Thursday at 8 p.m. Everyone in the country stands on their front porches for five minutes and bangs pots and pans in support of their health care workers.
Leadership for the 2020-21 school year includes President Roberto Rodriguez, Vice President Perla Olmos, Treasurer Alexia Lavariegh, Secretary Alexa Martinez, Media Coordinator Regina Estrada and Assistant Media Coordinator Evelyn Mendez. The group is looking forward to continuing the program as the state enters Phases 3 and 4 of the governor’s Safe Start protocols.