Wa-Hi Class of 1970 organizing 50th reunion in August

Walla Walla High School Class of 1970 students may have been so busy with school life their senior year they could have missed news in the outside world, including the time when Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, dropped by President Richard Nixon‘s Oval Office at the White House on Dec. 21, 1970.
Many of us while in high school had the insular bliss of worrying about what things cost. But for posterity, take a gander at 1970 prices from thepeoplehistory.com: The average cost of a new house, $23,450; average income per year, $9,400; average monthly rent, $140; gas, 36 cents per gallon; U.S. postage stamp, 6 cents; AMC Gremlin, $1,879; a one-carat diamond ring, $299; Chrysler Newport four-door sedan, $3,861; four pounds of apples, 59 cents; eight-track stereo tape player, $38.99; men’s leather shoes, $6.99; striped ladies’ flare pants and tunic, $10; back to college typewriter, $28.88; 25-inch cinema screen color TV, $739.95; and of great importance, a lava lamp for $19.95.
“It seems only a few short years ago that we held our 10-year reunion, yet unbelievably we now approach our 50th,” a letter to alumni reads.
“Our experience at high school helped to shape who we are today and as former classmates we share a timeless bond.”
With that in mind, the reunion committee is putting together events in order to catch up:
A no-host mixer will begin at 5 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course 19th Hole, 201 Rees Ave.
Golfers will be able to play on Aug. 29 at Veterans Memorial Golf Course for $70 per couple with cart and no pre-pay.
Then a no-host social hour will start at 5 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Walla Walla Country Club, 1390 Country Club Road, followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. for $50 per person. The evening without the buffet after 7 p.m. is $10 per person. Group pictures are planned for 7:15 p.m. Registration and fees are due by Aug. 1.
Register for the events and mail check or money order payable to classmate Donald P. “Don” Hanson, Class of 70 Reunion, 2011 Gemstone St., Walla Walla WA 99362. Keep in touch at: wahiclassof70@gmail.com or Facebook at WaHi Class of 70.
Reunion organizers have expressed an interest in inviting classmates to contribute to the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund.
To meet student needs, WWPHSSF founder Jerry Zahl started the fund just before his Wa-Hi Class of 1962 50th reunion in 2012.
“I came up with the idea of a class project by starting a scholarship fund into which anyone could give at any time, down through the generations that would focus on at least 100 former students, each year giving at least their graduation year in dollars and cents; such as $19.70.
“Some give their graduation year monthly, some annually and on up like $25 ... to thousands,” Jerry said.
All funds go directly to the Foundation. No funds are used for promotion.
A 1962 classmate who has been matching total reunion gifts, such as $1,970, to that amount, if the class raises that much or more, said he would match the class gift 2 to 1, if 1970 alumni raise at least $1,970. “This makes it fun. Your class could be effectively raising nearly $6,000 for scholarships with a little hope and encouragement,” Jerry said. In the last eight years, many classes have met the match. One person sent in a check for $1,947 and his class received a match in the same amount, Jerry said.
All tax deductible gifts go to Blue Mountain Community Foundation, which manages receipts, investments, scholarship applications and payments directly to the colleges, once the students are enrolled and have their student ID numbers.
Support for the WWPHSSF may be made to Blue Mountain Community Foundation, P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla, 509-529-4371, or online at bluemountaincommunityfoundation.org. Hit “Give now” and scroll down to Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund.
Checks must be noted with the graduating class year in order for that class to get credit for matching funds. Enter class year along with name for online gifts. Gifts of tribute may also be made, such as memorials, birthdays, anniversaries and more, and the Foundation will send acknowledgment to designated parties.
“Truly, every gift of any size is appreciated. I never imagined $135,000 in eight years, and I look forward to $150,000 or more in 10 years. The largest gifts each year are usually from 50th reunion gifts and matching funds,” Jerry said.
In addition, reunion organizers are encouraging classmates to consider suggesting nominees for the Walla Walla Public Schools Graduate of Distinction Awards. The cutoff is fairly soon, but nominees could be considered next year, too. The awards are made at the June School Board meeting.
TEDx talks speakers sought
What do Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Monica Lewinsky, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman have in common? They’ve all given TED talks, which provide speakers the opportunity to share their big ideas about a seemingly unending array of topics.
Applications are being accepted to speak at the annual TEDxSpokane event Oct. 10 at the Bing Crosby Theater in downtown Spokane.
Jamie Tender with TEDxSpokane is seeking speakers and taking speaker applications which can be filled out on Monday at tedxspokane.com/.
“We will only be accepting speaker applications for a limited time, so get your idea for a TEDx Talk to us as soon as the application opens.”
The local, self-organized TEDx events bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection, according to a release.
They are branded TEDx, where x equals independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized, subject to certain rules and regulations.
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks of 18 minutes or fewer, delivered by today’s leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED’s annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com.
Tickets to attend the event will go on sale later this spring.
VFW essay winners named
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 992 announced the winners of its Youth Essay and Patriot’s Pen contests, said VFW Commander Trina Parrish in a release.
The first- through third-place winners, their families and participating teachers will be honored at a gathering hosted at the VFW at noon Feb. 23. First-place finishers in each grade will read their essays aloud to the group.
Award certificates, monetary prizes and gifts for participating teachers will be given out. VFW received 58 entries from Touchet third- through eighth-graders.
Writing to the theme ““How I would encourage respect to the flag of the Unites States,” Youth Essay winners are third-graders Easton Huntly, first; Piper Carlisle, second; Jathon “JJ” Solis, third; fourth-graders Emma Niemeyer, first; Frances Preciado, second; Demi Rosenlund, third; and fifth-graders Logan Burt, first; Sierra McColley, second; Christopher Ferrera, third.
Addressing the theme “What Makes America Great,” Patriot’s Pen winners are sixth-graders Karli Tobin, first; Cadence Carlisle, second; Kyler Pumphrey, third; seventh-graders Tatiana Martinez, first; Thad Krumbah, second; Diana Rincon, third.
The essays by all first-place winners were sent to VFW district level and Emma’s essay placed third. She will receive a district certificate and monetary amount.
“It is so interesting to read their thoughts and ideas,” Trina said.
Student earns Georgia Tech degree
John Lonai is among approximately 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees during Georgia Tech’s 258th commencement exercises Dec. 13-14 at the McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.
More than 36,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled, and Georgia Tech is ranked No. 5 among the nation’s public universities by U.S. News & World Report. For more information visit gatech.edu.
Candy purchases aid local clinic
In a sweetheart deal nonprofit Early Life Speech and Language Clinic will benefit from purchases shoppers make at Bright’s Candies, 11 E. Main St., through Feb. 14.
Present a coupon for any “sweet” from Bright’s and the shop will donate 15% of each purchase to Early Life Speech and Language.
Coupons may be picked up at Walla Walla Masonic Center, 607 E. Main St., from 11 a.m.-4 pm. Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 13.
Childhood language disorder expert Alice Hollopeter runs the Early Life Speech and Language Clinic program that provides therapy at no cost to families.
Such proceeds support the clinic’s speech therapy for children ages 2-7. Scottish Rite of Freemasonry founded and sponsors the program in the Walla Walla Valley.
For more information, email Alice at ahollopeter@earlylifespeech.org.
Remember these kids?
Back when zippy Stingray bicycles with banana seats and snavzzy carryall baskets were really cool for young cyclists, three local children were drafted to help sell Snyder’s Bread.
From Joe Drazan’s vast collection of vintage photographs, negatives, newspaper articles and advertisements on his Bygone Walla Walla blog come a few images of local kids who posed with bags of Snyder’s bread for ads. The shots were taken in February 1973 by then retired U-B photographer Bill Lilley who did a lot of freelancing. Joe and I would sure like to know who these kids are.