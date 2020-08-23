Drat. Coronavirus concerns strike again. This means members of the Walla Walla High School Class of 1970 will not gather later this month for their 50th reunion.
Walla Walla Country Club explained to a committee member that they couldn't guarantee social distancing spacing for all of the classmates due to protocol, said class member Don Hanson. Add in concerns for people in this age group being at high risk where the virus is concerned, just isn't a wise mix.
The good news is the group has set the date in 2021 to convene Aug. 13 at Veterans Memorial Golf Course and Aug. 14 at the Walla Walla Country Club. Don is a good contact, at 509-540-1380 or email wahiclassof70@gmail.com. He is also seeking information on a list of classmates they have yet to get in touch with.