Postponed.jpg

With so much uncertainty about the coronavirus and whether large group gatherings will be at all safe, Walla Walla High School Class of 1970 reunion committee organizers have decided to postpone their 50th class get together.

It was originally set for Aug. 28-29, including at the Walla Walla Country Club.

Class member Don Hanson said the club can't guarantee safe spacing for all classmates because of social distancing requirements at the time.

"Other concerns are participation with our age group being at a high risk," Don said.

Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or 526-8313.

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,