With so much uncertainty about the coronavirus and whether large group gatherings will be at all safe, Walla Walla High School Class of 1970 reunion committee organizers have decided to postpone their 50th class get together.
It was originally set for Aug. 28-29, including at the Walla Walla Country Club.
Class member Don Hanson said the club can't guarantee safe spacing for all classmates because of social distancing requirements at the time.
"Other concerns are participation with our age group being at a high risk," Don said.