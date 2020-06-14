Jackie Jones' brand new single, "Aye Baby Baby" is now available on a wide variety of streaming services, including YouTube, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Deezer, Apple Music, Facebook and Tik Tok.
The Walla Walla resident, a June graduate with the Walla Walla High School Class of 2020, said her tune can be heard at youtu.be/rcCuKJ6_S3U. She uses "Ethereal" for her name on the project.
Jeffrey Townsend, a filmmaker instructor and teacher at SeaTech, recorded her vocals in Walla Walla. The Online Recording Studio in the UK created the music to her specifications and produced the piece.
"I was nervous and anxious with my single awhile ago but after sharing it with some friends and some family members, they helped me feel a lot better about it," she posted with the release on YouTube.
Jackie designed the album artwork, incorporating " Girl by Pond," artist unknown, in the background.
She expects to start her physics major this fall at the University of Washington. Born in Liberia, Africa, she was adopted by Tom and Patty Jones and settled into life in Walla Walla.
As she prepared for the release of her song, she was featured in Etcetera on April 27. Find Jackie on Instagram at jacqueline_janyene.