Wa-Hi alumna offers 'write in your pajamas' workshop

Walla Walla native Molly Larson Cook planned to give in-person creative writing workshops — already had students signed up — about the time coronavirus horned in.
Rolling with the invisible punches, the Walla Walla High School alumna, writer and artist instead came up with Write in Your Pajamas! e-workshops for adult writers of all levels.
“We all have stories to tell and these workshops mean you can write anywhere, anytime, wearing whatever you want,” emailed Molly from home in Corvallis.
Molly’s taught writing online for the last few years, but the timing of the expanded Write in Your Pajamas! program dovetails nicely with lock-down orders to shelter in place.
“Write in Your Pajamas!” is a good fit for writers anywhere, pandemic or not, who are unable to get to traditional writing workshops or who prefer to write at home on their own schedules.
“The program is not meant to replace traditional workshops that might be available, but it’s a great way to supplement them with writing prompts and feedback over each four-week workshop. And it’s particularly valuable for writers who have scheduling or other problems that make it difficult to get to traditional workshops.”
She leads relaxed, no-pressure sessions as an experienced writer/coach.
She sends personal messages three times a week with writing prompts and samples from published authors around a particular theme for each workshop. At the end of each week, she sends an optional writing assignment.
Material in the workshop is adaptable for fiction, nonfiction, poetry and genres like memoir. Writers are free to use the material in any way they choose. If a writer has a particular project in mind, Molly can create a custom four-week workshop specific to the project.
Fees are $60 for a standard four-week workshop and $120 for a custom four-week workshop. Find out more at writeinyourpajamas.wordpress.com/ or at jazzcookie4665@gmail.com.
Molly said she maintains connections here through Wa-Hi alumni news and personal contacts. “I got my writing start in Walla Walla as one of the editors of the old Wa-Hi Daily Journal under the mentorship of Florence McGovern. It was a great experience for a young writer.”
Before settling to Oregon, for the past few years she lived and taught writing in San Diego where she also expanded her creative life as a painter with three art shows to her credit.
“Art and writing work together for me,” she said.