The Earl and Jane Ferguson Scholarship Fund presented six Weston-McEwen High School Class of 2020 members with scholarships. Recipients are Tessa Irvine, Ellie Scheibner, Emma Olson, Trinity Yunk, Josie Phillips and Calvin Papineau.
Both raised in Weston, Earl became Weston School District superintendent then served 24 years in the Klamath Falls School District. A member of the pioneer Gordon family, Jane taught elementary school and was a library media specialist in Klamath Falls for 19 years.
The Fergusons return to Weston with some frequency and enjoy the annual Pioneer Picnic, according to a release. To date, they have awarded more than $123,000 on behalf of high school graduates from Athena/Weston for post-high school education.
Tessa received $2,000 to apply to her major in biology and English at Allegheny College, Meadville, Pa. Her extracurricular activities included National Honor Society, FFA, Pendleton High School equestrian team, Walla Walla Pony Club, Umatilla County Fair, Tribal Fish Lab and Dream Catchers Therapeutics, Walla Walla Parks & Recreation fencing, Pipes and Drums and the Gem Theater. She is a daughter of Elisa and Robert Irvine of Athena.
Ellie received $2,000 to pursue a nursing degree at Montana State University. She was treasurer for NHS, Student Body and FFA. She was a three-sport athlete, volunteered at a local vacation Bible school and provided childcare at Christian Aid Center. She was named a Blue Mountain Scholar Athlete, Weston-McEwen Athlete of the Year and Weston-McEwen Student of the Year. She dances in Happy Canyone. Her parents are Kevin and Shandi Scheibner of Athena.
Emma Olson of Athena received $2,000 to study data science at Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls. An athlete, she was an all-conference and all-state volleyball team member and team captain for tennis. She officiated at youth volleyball matches and elected NHS vice-president, served on student council all four years, was a member of Chess Club, Pipes and Drums and Link Crew and a church youth program volunteer. Her parents are Troy and Rachael Olson.
Trinity received $2,000 to enroll at Walla Walla University to major in Global Communications with a minor in both business and Spanish. Trinity’s strong work ethic included rising at 4:30 a.m.to babysit, taking dual credit classes through Blue Mountain Community College, where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Pipes and Drums, and an athlete. She also volunteers at her church, the GEM Theater, humane society and UMCHS Milton Head Start. She is a daughter of Travis and Blaine Yunk of Athena.
Josie received $1,500 to study graphic design at Idaho State University. She is a member of NHS and FFA, played tennis, was as manager for the basketball team she was awarded Most Inspirational her junior year. In addition, she has worked as a lifeguard, and at Smith Frozen Foods and Abby's Pizza. She is the daughter of Jennifer Runnels.
Calvin plans to be a firefighter/paramedic and received $1,500 to attend Blue Mountain Community College. He took an EMT class through BMCC while in high school and is a volunteer firefighter. He was football team captain and tennis team captain for two years. He was active in FFA and served on the worship team and assisted in youth services at his church. His parents are Dennis and Tanya Papineau of Athena.
The Ferguson Scholarship Fund is administered by Blue Mountain Community Foundation with support from a volunteer advisory committee comprised of Athena-Weston-area residents and chaired by Granella Thompson.