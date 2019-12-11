Volunteers ready Wreaths Across America at Mountain View

“Wow — those headstones are standing tall and lined up,” said Bill Howard of veterans grave markers newly straightened out in Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. Second Ave.
The upright headstones will be the first row to receive wreaths on Saturday , when the community honors the nation’s fallen with the Wreaths Across America ceremony at 9 a.m.
Bill and Ted Hanson invite the community to join Civil Air Patrol, AMVETS, local military recruiters, Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets and several other groups as they place wreaths on the graves. The program coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and at more than 1,600 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
Tributes in the thousands are posted at wreathsacrossamerica.org: “For all the 184th Recon Bird Dog Pilots;” “We pray for those who gave some and those that gave all. We pray for those currently deployed that they stay safe and return home to their families;” “For all deceased members of Littleton Veterans Foreign Wars Post 6556. Rest In Peace;” “Christopher Francis Kurek — It is an honor to have known you. We sang together in College. May you be with the Almighty forever my friend;” “In memoriam: Annie Ruth Sellers Bracken, U.S. Navy military spouse;” “A Tribute This 30-plus years Navy Veteran stated to me that he was a crewmember in USS Gambier Bay (CVE-73) when she was sunk in the Battle of Samar/Leyte Gulf in 1944;” and “On behalf of the Tripletown Aces 14U Baseball Team, we thank Mr. Lyle Campbell for his service to our country and hope to honor him at the annual Wreaths Across America Day.”
Drive benefits local children
Retired school teacher Shirley Ruble has dedicated her life to helping children thrive. These days her passion is helping others.
Retired school teacher Shirley Ruble and other women residents at the Washington Odd Fellows home collected gloves, socks and hats for local children in need through their Narcissa Rebekah Lodge No. 2 drive.
Shirley met recently with district intervention specialists to deliver 131 pairs of gloves, 382 pairs of socks and several hats.
An eight-year resident at Odd Fellows, Shirley’s favorite activity is involvement in Rebekah Lodge. The women’s branch of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows has supported local nonprofit organizations since its founding in 1885.
Members this year lent support to Walla Walla Community College nursing students, the Lincoln High School Teen Center and Tabitha’s Closet.
“The partnership between the Narcissa Rebekah Lodge and Walla Walla Public Schools is imperative to reaching out to students experiencing homelessness,” Shirley said in a school district online newsletter item.
“Not only do we want to supply intervention specialists in each school with the students’ basic needs, we want to ensure students have a positive attitude and desire to finish their classes, confidence and open minds. We want them to see their potential as we do: Prepared to meet the challenges of the world with work and happy lives right here in the Valley.”
Singers spread holiday cheer
Cold rain didn’t deter members of Blue Mountain Chapter Sweet Adelines from appearing downtown to spread good cheer through four-part harmony as a flash mob on Saturday.
They sang “Home for the Holidays,” “Caroling, Caroling” and several others from their repertoire. Member Jenny Miles reported they sang about three songs at Macy’s, on Main Street, Kirkman House Museum and the YMCA. On Thursday last week they performed in 20-minute programs at Park Plaza and Quail Run.
Their big winter concert, Home for the Holidays, is coming up from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday at Blue Mountain Community Church, 928 Sturm Ave. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Jenny said the chorus is looking forward to hosting men’s barbershop quartet Stateline as part of the lineup, along with Shimmer Quartet and Prospect Point Elementary Choir. Their chorus is directed by Doug Boedigheimer, who sings bass with Stateline.