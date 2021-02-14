When the plot twists, it’s time to adapt the script. The Little Theatre of Walla Walla lost the spring, fall and winter 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been closed to indoor performances since March.
“We lost all income from ticket sales for the last two shows of our 2019-2020 season and all of our 2020-21 season. This has forced us to adjust our operations and to reappraise how we go about bringing to life the stories we tell, how we engage audiences and how we can best create opportunities for volunteers,” said LTWW Managing Director Mikki Jones.
“The Little Theatre has been a cornerstone for live performing arts and volunteerism in the Walla Walla Valley for more than 76 years, and we want to keep innovating, adapting and growing to meet the needs of our community.”
The action these days has gone offstage and behind the scenes.
Not allowing the coronavirus quarantine to crimp their style, volunteers have picked up paint brushes to put some shine on the theater’s interior patina.
They’ve managed to do the work while abiding by masking, physical-distancing and small-group guidelines from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and Gov. Jay Inslee, Mikki said.
During the last weekend of January, they split shifts to repaint the dressing rooms, green room and restrooms for the cast.
“We continue to find several meaningful projects around the theater that can be taken on by individuals or very small groups,” Mikki said. The attention to detail is an effort to keep the 80-year-old building and grounds in top condition, “But we need people who are willing to push up their sleeves to come alongside us,” she said.
A couple of outside masked and physically distanced work parties had such good attendance and results, organizers are eager to host more opportunities when the weather warms up and welcome volunteers.
Another volunteer effort underway is creating a digital accounting of the theater’s large costume, props and furniture inventories.
“This is the perfect time to go after behind-the-scene projects that would be more difficult to breeze through if we were in production with shows,” Mikki said.
“Performing arts connect community members through shared experiences. The theater strives to continually provide quality entertainment and contribute to the well-being of our community,” Mikki said.
“Live theater is also a wonderful place of diversity, inclusion and belonging, both in celebratory and difficult times.”
In an inspired burst of changing the script, the theater did host one free production, live radio murder mysteries that were presented outdoors in the parking area.
The series of performances hosted in fall 2020 blazed a trail when the theater worked with the county health department to accommodate the events following safe protocols. Patrons came from as far as the Tri-Cities.
They put on a series of classic radio dramas in a readers’ theater format al fresco on Fridays and Saturdays in September.
The plays are in the public domain, so there was no cost. Some will recall air quality was critically hazardous here because of wildfires in the Northwest and California during some of that time, and performances on Sept. 12-13 were rescheduled to the first weekend in October.
“This series of events, using just the materials, supplies and equipment we had on hand, were a resounding success for a first-time venture from an indoor to an outdoor, socially distanced theater,” Mikki said.
They had never considered and weren’t set up for outdoor performances.
“But we believe this is the key to fulfilling our mission and involvement with our community as we move forward. We love the arts and our community, and we want to do all we can to bring encouragement, joy and purpose during this time of recovery,” Mikki said.