Volunteers minimize flooding impact at Frenchtown Historic Site

Quick action diverted water that on June 29 flooded into Frenchtown Historic Site, 8364 Old Highway 12.
The water streamed in from a source to the north, emailed Sarah Hurlburt, Frenchtown Historical Foundation secretary.
Ross Osborn with the foundation and River Taylor, a Whitman College intern working with the foundation, arrived about 10:15 a.m. to do some work and discovered the incoming H20.
“The water was just starting to seep into the shelter. They dug channels into the path to divert some of it to the south and keep the shelter from flooding,” Sarah said.
Norm and Sue Osterman helped by fetching shovels and sandwiches, and Norm stayed to work. And Kate Jackson saw the situation and notified others that it was happening on Facebook.
A post on Facebook reported there’s a 6-foot culvert under the highway at the Frenchtown site. “For the second time in two years, an irrigation problem north of the highway has flooded the site. All spring we’ve been struggling to get the well repaired so that we would have water. Be careful what you ask for.”
Previously, a big irrigation malfunction on the Byerly property north of Highway 12 washed out a portion of the historic site’s road, Sarah said. “Byerlys repaired the road and really took care of it,” Sarah said.
“The fact that (flooding has) happened twice in two years suggests we need to think about some kind of shallow depression or channel on the site to divert water away from the structures and paths should it come through the culvert again. We’re a historic site, so any ground disturbance has to be monitored and reported to the Washington State Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation,” Sarah said.
“Cost will be a consideration as well — like everyone else, we have had to cancel our events this year, and so our operating income is down by more than half. Funds for the maintenance of the site come from membership and donations, Rendezvous tickets and the silent auction at Rendezvous.”
Once the water has ebbed away, Sarah said they will evaluate the damage. “At the very least, there will be some gravel work to be done on the path and the road.”
To create a green space they planted drought-tolerant native grasses such as wheatgrass, ricegrass and brome around the shelter in three stages since last July.
“Hopefully, the water will subside quickly enough that it will give them a boost rather than drown them. The cottonwoods are growing well this year and the new grass and the promise of shade will make the site a pleasant visit in coming years,” Sarah said.