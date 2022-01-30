Sponsors and volunteers with an artistic bent are being sought to assist Helpline in preparing for its signature fundraiser on April 20.
That's right, after a two-year break because of COVID-19, Helpline is bringing back SoupPort.
The nonprofit is Walla Walla County's primary screening and referral agency for emergency social services.
Volunteers help paint the popular ceramic bowls that fundraiser attendees then choose and take home as a keepsake — after they’ve enjoyed a serving of soup.
Others who aren't into art can help by sponsoring a bowl for a local artist to paint.
Friends and co-workers have often teamed for bowl-painting parties to help the cause.
Helpline is partnering with Pottery Painting Studio in the Carnegie building, 109 S. Palouse St.
The cost to participate is $10.89 per bowl. Stop by the studio during regular hours, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or contact Dana Froom at the Parks & Rec Pottery Painting Studio at 509-524-4330 or Pottery@wallawallawa.gov to set up a time for a private group studio session.
While there, pick up a discounted $25 ticket to SoupPort. Tickets at the door will be $30.
For more information, call Helpline at 529-3377 or contact Liz McDevitt at liz@helplineww.org.
