The need for volunteers is ongoing for the American Red Cross.
The agency keeps at the top of its priorities the health and safety of its blood donors and recipients, clients, volunteers and employees, according to a release.
Volunteers are most needed in blood-donor support, on the disaster action team and as virtual volunteers from home. See ubne.ws/2OJt2Hj for details.
Interested parties may take a short quiz, search by keyword or title, or browse through various types of available roles at ubne.ws/3priLMC.
Virtual disaster action team volunteers provide emotional support, financial assistance and information and referrals to help families begin the process of recovery, said Central Southeastern Washington American Red Cross Senior Volunteer Recruitment Specialist Lynne Calmus.
After initial training, shifts will include responding promptly to emergencies. During the pandemic, volunteers will mostly respond virtually to provide immediate assistance, she said.
"On occasion, a larger response may require some on-scene presence and coordination with your disaster action team. With experience and further training, you can take on leadership and response coordination roles."
Participants will concurrently be developing skills that could be applied to larger-scale disaster response efforts with the Red Cross. Call Lynne at 509-316-1845 with any questions or apply to the link above.