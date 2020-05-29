Volunteer helps community, connects with neighbors

Jordan Stepleton 540-6688
help our wonderful community, our fellow neightbors and sinspire other people.
Name
Age 32
home on Pleasant Street
occupation & title retail, trying to get on with railroad, was working at Cascade whole covid thing reallly hit me hard. Hirsing has slowed down, applying for jobs for wanted to keep busy, last 4-5 years wanted to volunteer. about Three week ago beginning of May
unemployed since it began. Got up owne day like Forest Gump, worke up one day and just did it, wanted to for some time, brings satisfaction, a lot of plastic trash plastic and straws.
anywhere in Walla Walla county, started out in Eastgate, now focusing on col and WW railroad yard a lot of garbage over there, then downtown to make sure it's nice and clean, go from area to area, just small stuff trahs bag and little picker, so don't have to nbned down.
10-11 a.m. and usually then 3:30-5 p.m. Getting the biggest enjoyment and result from what I've started. Getting to know our neighbors, is the biggest satisfaction from this. To be friendly and talk topeopel around town. REally amazing and blessed town, I love it here. Moved here from northern calif. a week before 911 happended in eighth grade.
pioneer for 8th and then to Walla Walla High School , then WWCC into welding technology, wanted to learn a skill and another two years for an associate transfer degree in historial research with option to get teaching certificate. Still interested in getting a bachelors.
interested in transportation engineer or conductor on railroads. Love education, teaching and connecting with people. Love learning and passing that on to other its very reward.
Pioneer park to 7-11 on Thursday
Meet at Pioneer Park to Division and Rose
needs a job
doing what alone or with help.
how much time spent doing it keepig me busy, very rewarding, talk to people and see how there doing amidst this covid 19 crisis.
how long doing it
find anything interesting
how disposing of trash. Do a bag at sa time, and do little stuff, don't have a truck, just throw in the family trash
where doing pick up using what equipment
other volunteer work. in high school was involved on the wrestling team. they volunteered as a team in 2004, participating in hosting a fundraising spathetti fee banquet (2006 grad)
schools
family
