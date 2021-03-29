A year of coronavirus-induced social distancing hasn't deterred members of Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary. The group has hosted Zoom meetings since the beginning of the pandemic.
It has meant the continuation of a number of presentations, inspirational speakers and PowerPoint presentations, Rotarian John McKern said. Walla Walla Symphony Orchestra Music Director-Conductor Yaacov Bergman joined the meeting from New York for a recent virtual meeting.
The group will hear from Scott McEwen, co-author of "American Sniper: The Most Lethal Sniper in U.S. Military History," at 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 31. McEwen will join the meeting from San Diego. McEwen is a cousin of Sunrise member Jim McEwen, husband of past president Kerry McEwen.
Proceeds from an auction to be held during the meeting of autographed copies of Scott McEwen's books will go to The Honour Project of Walla Walla run by Mark and Kathy Small.
Mark Small flies veterans around the Valley in free 25- to 30-minute in the family's restored open cockpit 1942 PT-17 Boeing Stearman biplane. He flew his 500th flight/500th passenger during The Honour Project’s seventh season in 2018.
Clint Eastwood directed the 2014 movie "American Sniper," which follows the life of Chris Kyle, cited as the deadliest marksman in U.S. military history with 255 kills from four tours in the Iraq War. Bradley Cooper received an Academy Award Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Kyle. The film was nominated in five other categories, including Best Picture, and won for Best Sound Editing.
The Sunrise Rotary Zoom meeting is open to the public. Those interested in Scott’s presentation and possibly joining the group may log in at ubne.ws/sunrisezoom.
Sunrise Rotary members hope to begin meeting in-person again at 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays at St. Francis Church Parish Hall, 712 W Alder St. For more information, visit wallawallasunriserotary.org, or contact President Steve Harvey for more details and to receive the Zoom link by email at steveharvey88@gmail.com or at 509-520-0985.