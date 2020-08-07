Virtual Fiesta Off the Green nets $65K for Valley's health care

The Fiesta Off the Green virtual clubhouse benefit hosted by Providence St. Mary Foundation in July raised more than $65,000 through an online auction, donations, sponsorships and ticket sales, according to a release.
Efforts to gather together for a day of golf and dinner were prevented this year because of the coronavirus quarantine, which spurred the foundation to come up with other ways to have fun online and raise funds to support healthcare at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Nearly $1 million has been raised over the last eight years through the annual event that help purchase new equipment, technology and programs.
Online bids were placed on auction packages and the foundation partnered with local restaurants, bakeries, caterers and others for fiesta-inspired desserts. Bidders could win a custom dessert delivered to their home.
Direct donations of $14,000 were made to mental health services, the foundation’s fundraising focus this year.
Mental health initiatives are launching this fall through new program Collaborative Care at Providence St. Mary.
The foundation release said “health experts expect COVID-19 to greatly increase the risk of anxiety, depression, substance use and other mental health concerns.
“Philanthropic support has never been more important as we respond to our community’s needs.”
The isolation people find themselves in, coping with health concerns, school closures, economic shocks and many other disruptions can impact mental or physical health.
Millions of people are living with an untreated mental health condition, according to the foundation website.
One in four people will experience a mental health issue at some point this year.
For more details on the foundation’s work and to make contributions, see
ubne.ws/2DjBx6J.