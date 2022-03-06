Wreaths Across America is hosting a virtual commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the disappearance of Flying Tiger Line Flight 739.
The gathering online will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 16. For details on the live video, see ubne.ws/commemoration.
The names of the crew and military passengers who died on March 16, 1962, do not appear on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., because their deaths weren’t in a combat zone.
In the ensuing decades, their survivors have sought but not received answers about the mission and an acknowledgment of their deaths.
A Tiger Flight 739 monument was unveiled in Columbia Falls, Maine, on May 15, 2021. The all-granite monument is about 8 feet tall and bears the names of all who were aboard and presumed dead.
Family members of more than 20 of the fallen soldiers gathered for the dedication, reading of names, rifle salute, playing of taps and laying of a wreath.
Ninety-seven passengers and 11 crew died when their Lockheed Super Constellation disappeared without a trace between Agara Naval Station in Guam and Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines.
They were destined for a top-secret mission to Vietnam, three years before President Lyndon Johnson officially sent U.S. combat troops to the country, Fox29 in Philadelphia reported.
The Remembering Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 Facebook page notes 93 soldiers — American Army electronics and communications specialists —and three Vietnamese nationals were en route to Saigon,
The Facebook page states, “Though sailors of super tanker S/S T.L. Lenzen saw a midair explosion and watched two flaming objects fall to the sea, not one piece of Flight 739 was ever recovered — even after a huge naval search of some 144,000 square miles. The ultimate fate of Flight 739 and its crew and passengers remains a mystery to this day.”
