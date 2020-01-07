VFW eyes change in post name

A proposal has been made to change the Veterans of Foreign Wars post name from Grant Farmer to Mathew Fazzari, according to Post Commander Trina Parish in the January-February Post & Auxiliary News.
The matter will be addressed at the group’s monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 Wednesday at the post, 102 N. Colville St.
The post was founded on March 3, 1923, and named after Grant, who died on Oct. 22, 1918, during World War I, at age 21, in Vichy, France. He was born Dec. 5, 1896. He was a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, 78th Company, 6th Marines.
Mathew was a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He died at 25 on June 6, 2012, in Qarah Bagh, Afghanistan, of wounds suffered when his helicopter crashed.
Both men are buried in Mountain View Cemetery.
The post is seeing prices go up as the minimum wage has increased in the state, according to the newsletter. It will impact the door donation on Friday nights, which will go up to $6 and canteen and kitchen prices, which will increase by 50 cents.
For more details, contact Trina 509-520-0982 or Auxiliary President Lorena Garanzuay at 509-520-4969.
CP High School gathers community for holiday meal
Two-hundred guests enjoyed the fourth annual College Place High School holiday luncheon there on Dec. 21.
All CPHS families, staff and community members are invited.
CPHS Pathway Specialist Heidi Shumate, who leads the event each year, came in early to cook for basketball team members who ate at 11 a.m. prior to leaving for a 1 p.m. game.
It was truly a team effort, reported College Place Public Schools Communications & Wellness Director Heidi Wells. The aim is to share a holiday meal, connect in a very personal way and spread some holiday cheer, she said.
Wearing all manner of brightly colored Christmas-themed sweaters and Santa hats, CPHS staff whipped up a traditional meal of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, corn and all the trimmings.
The CPHS culinary class provided pumpkin and apple pies.
Students and staff not only volunteered to cook, they also served the meal. The CPHS Choir performed and students emceed Christmas Trivia for guests.