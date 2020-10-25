Nearly 100 veterans attended the Walla Walla VA Medical Center-sponsored annual Veterans Stand Down on Sept. 26.
In years past, the event was at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds. However, because of COVID-19-imposed restrictions, the planning committee determined a drive-thru event would more safely serve attendees.
In addition to flu shots, veterans were offered resources such as connections to programs that offer housing, food assistance, counseling, health care and more, according to a release.
Generous support came from Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 11-6, Walla Walla Elks Lodge 287, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 992, Doughty Home for Veteran Women, American Red Cross, Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank, BMAC Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program, BMAC Energy Assistance Program, Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, and participation from the Walla Walla VA Medical Center, Washington Relay, Trilogy, Umatilla County Oregon Veteran Services Officers, Sustainable Living Center, NAMI, Valley Residential Services, Walla Walla Housing Authority, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla Vet Center, SonBridge Dental Clinic, U.S. Army National Guard, Allied One Solutions and the DAV Oregon Chapter service officer.