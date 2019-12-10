U.S. Marine Corps veteran William Dale “Bill” Selby Jr., 84, didn’t think too much about the digital interview he did two years ago with fellow Walla Wallan Dixie Ferguson that was sent to the Library of Congress for posterity. After all, it’s filed there with thousands of others. His interview is viewable on YouTube at ubne.ws/363HGMO.
Dixie has been busy with the Veterans History Project for years, speaking with and recording the experiences of area veterans who served mostly in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars. About 112 interviews she’s conducted are on file with the LOC. Find out more at loc.gov/vets/.
Two years after his interview, Bill’s recording struck a chord with Joe Om, who found his account and wrote to thank him — and every other person who saved his country — for their service.
“Our people were on the verge of extinction because it would’ve been game over for us if we all became consumed by the North (Stalin’s Russia and China),” Joe wrote.
The outcome could have been very different, Joe said, if the South Korean people had been doomed.
“It was every hand on deck, every bullet, every brave, motivated soldier fighting tooth and nail” who are the heroes in Korea, he said.
“Bill, you may not know but your legacy will go on for a very long time.”
Initiated by the North Korean invasion on June 25, 1950, battles were fought on the Korean Peninsula, Yellow Sea, Sea of Japan, Korea Strait and China–North Korea border until July 27, 1953. Many other nations fought alongside the U.S. troops.
The Department of Defense reports that 36,574 U.S. deaths were recorded in theater and 103,284 were wounded in action. Encyclopedia Britannica notes that South Korea suffered 217,000 military and 1,000,000 civilian deaths; in North Korea, 406,000 military and 600,000 civilian deaths were reported. The numbers vary from source to source.
Seventy years later, the appreciation from South Koreans remains palpable. “We will do everything in our power to make sure your guys’ names are honored and respected even after your guys leave.” They have never forgotten, he said. Joe called his nation’s saviors pioneers who took part in the rebirth of his country, doing “more than the average man in a lifetime.”
The nation’s recovery from near annihilation to global economic powerhouse is because of the allied partnership that resulted after the war, Joe wrote. “We have been praised as model citizens by the world community and it is a huge honor that we take that title as we are extremely proud of our accomplishments from our past and ongoing present and future. We the Korean people love you,” Joe wrote in parting.
“I appreciate the fact (Joe Om) took the time to read about me and look at the DVD and send me a letter. He thanked every serviceman who went there,” Bill said.
During his youth here Bill was a U-B newspaper carrier for four years, mowed lawns, shoveled snow, picked strawberries and before entering the Marine Corps drove pea truck and hauled wheat.
Enlisting in 1953, Bill had been inspired by the 1952 American war film “Retreat, Hell!,” about the 1st Marine Division in the Korean War. In it, friends signed up for the Marine Corps. That did it for the 18-year-old, it was the Marines for him, plus he’d encountered a recruiter in town who promised to have Bill’s teeth fixed should he join. The promise was kept.
Basic training in San Diego, Calif., started early with a haircut and “a rifle to sleep with,” he said in the video. He served in Korea; Camp Gifu, Japan; Nakajo, Japan; and Camps Pendleton and Mathews, Calif. Bill was with the 3rd Headquarters and Service Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Division; 7th Motor Regiment, 1st Marine Division; Headquarters and Service Weapons Training Battalion. In all, he spent 14 months overseas.
Bill just made corporal in the Marine Corps when he rotated from 8½ months in Japan into Korea on Jan. 15, 1955, just after his 20th birthday, and was a 7 Motor Transport truck driver with Charlie Co. A truce between the two Koreas was in effect by then, but the conflict is ongoing to this day.
“Seoul was a pile of rubble in the South,” he said. He was stationed near Munsan, 7 miles south of the DMZ. That town was completely wiped out —”Only a bank vault was standing,” he recalled.
By the time Bill arrived, troops were building schools and he hauled supplies for those and rations for mess halls. On return trips he hauled trash to dumps and saw destitute Korean women picking through the detritus seeking anything they could use. He also hauled thousands of cases of beer out of Inchon for fellow Marines and was responsible for transporting the 2nd Battalion 5th Marines from the dividing 38th Parallel between North and South Korea to Inchon west of Seoul where they boarded ships and left. After five months in Korea, from January-May 1955, with the rank of acting 1st sergeant, he was sent home with the rest of the Marines.
Born Jan. 10, 1935, in Iowa, he moved with his family to Walla Walla in 1947, attended Green Park Elementary and three years at Walla Walla High School, including two years in the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, before returning to Iowa in 1952 and graduating in 1953 from high school there.
The place where he lives on Crown Street off East Sumach Street was bought by his grandparents in 1926. Bill recalls arriving in Walla Walla with his family of eight — three girls, three boys and their parents. They couldn’t get a rental with such a large family and lived the year of 1947 in a 19-foot by 36-foot canvas tent enduring the Valley’s extremes of heat and cold until they could find housing.
In 1955 he tried out for the 1st Marine Division rifle team and shot expert. From 1955-57 he was a coach for M-1 rifles at Camp Mathews.
Between 1976-1985 he served in the U.S. Army Reserve as a technical sergeant with B Company, 1st Training Battalion, 416th Regiment, 2nd Training Brigade in Walla Walla.
Bill retired 34-35 years ago after a 28½-year career as a correctional sergeant at the Washington State Penitentiary.
Since then, he’s volunteered with wife Darleen, including two years at the Salvation Army food bank. They traveled for 10 years and were snow birds for a time at Quartzite, Ariz. He also volunteered in an drug-alcohol program here and for the last few years has worked with the Blue Mountain Action Council food program.