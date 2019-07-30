The climate of welcome has improved since Vietnam War veteran Bill Allman of Vancouver, Wash., and a buddy attempted to join a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in 1975.
“They stated that they weren’t sure if we were eligible as they thought, at the time, that (Vietnam) was still considered a ‘conflict,” not a ‘war.’ That one hurt … at the time,” he emailed.
Bill served with the U.S. Navy in Vietnam from October 1972-March 1973 and was in country when the Paris Peace Accords, officially the “Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Viet Nam,” was signed on Jan. 27, 1973.
Bill was attached to Air Wing 19 stationed at the coastal Da Nang Air Base in Central Vietnam and the attack aircraft carrier USS Oriskany CVA-34. When discharged, he was a petty officer 2nd class.
His career led him to found a program in Washington state in 2003 that notifies needy veterans they qualify for military benefits and gets them off Medicaid programs.
Using the federal Public Assistance Reporting Information System, or PARIS, Bill finds eligible veterans for the Veterans Benefits Enhancement Project.
In 2017 stateofreform.com reported Washington had more than 600,000 veterans but only 23 percent were receiving their federal benefits.
Bill’s VBEP program spread from Washington to 36 other states in some form or another. He wants to see it spread to all 50 states, he told the Vancouver Columbian.
“Any veteran may benefit from our program, particularly those on or who are planning to apply for Medicaid,” he emailed.
State veterans officials work with veterans to determine their eligibility for health coverage, long-term care benefits or pensions through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or Department of Defense. Eligible veterans are removed from Medicaid rolls, saving cash-strapped states money nationwide, USA Today reported.
“When you see the faces of these people, it speaks volumes. You realize you’re doing God’s work,” he added.
USA Today reported a Marine wounded on Iwo Jima in World War II, was on Medicaid but now has the full cost of his Yakima, Wash., nursing home paid by the VA.
The program is about savings and ensuring veterans are taken care off. “Veterans are shocked when they learn they have benefits often better than Medicaid, Bill said. “This isn’t a handout, this is a benefit we earned.”
Examples of how little outreach there is:
For VA Healthcare eligibility all a vet needs is just two years of honorable service — no wartime service or disability, as most vets think, is required.
Only 27 percent of veterans and dependents who are potentially eligible for military related benefits are actually receiving them, according to VA stats.
Vietnam veterans, at 33.2 percent, are the largest demographic of living veterans in America.
Bill has given many presentations for the American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America and the VFW. He has been honored in 2014 and 2016 at the White House for his work.
Until December, when Bill, 66, plans to retire as president of PARIS and program manager of the state VBEP, he will be at the helm in the Medicaid Program Office of Program Integrity in Olympia.
After that, to continue being useful, he’s eyeing volunteer work with the Clark County Veterans Assistance Center, helping Clark College identify vets who are eligible for education benefits, or doing some consulting.
“I’m not looking to hit the lottery and strike it rich, just looking at where I can help now,” he told the Vancouver Columbian. “I’m looking to make an impact.”
For more information, see ubne.ws/2yocWHF and dva.wa.gov/.