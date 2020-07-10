Valley teems with colorful birds in warmer months

A report in the July Magpiper from Blue Mountain Audubon Society reveals that a wealth of colorful birds flock into the Walla Walla Valley in spring and summer months.
The yellow-breasted chat not only models a bright, sunny throat and belly on its summer migration, but it delights with various chirps, whistles and chortles, reported Ginger Shoemake.
The western tanager sports a lovely orange cap and throat in contrast to its bright-yellow front and the lazuli bunting styles a deep sky blue hood, back, tail and wing adornments offset by a copper-colored breast.
In May, Ginger said the white-faced ibis appeared at the Millet Ponds, Walla Walla River Delta and south of the former Kmart store on Mill Creek.
Keeping one’s eyes peeled, the cornucopia of feathered friends includes the snowy plover at the delta. Franklin’s gulls gathered on the Columbia River. Vaux’s swifts swarmed a chimney near Walla Walla University in College Place for a few days and will return here from their nesting sites in fall.
Fledgling great gray owls came out on Jasper Mountain and there were two sightings a day apart on 9 Mile Canyon Road: a sage thrasher and an ash-throated spycatcher, birds uncommon in the area.
BMAS keeps bird sighting reports current on its Facebook page, Ginger said. Daily reports for Walla Walla County are on eBird, at ebird.org/explore.
An item in the Magpiper by Sue Parrish notes several suggestions of places in which to sight the birds that teem here in summer.
Her pandemic panacea is nature. Escape the heat by heading higher in elevation, Sue recommends.
“The forests are full of thrushes, warblers, woodpeckers and jays. There are several great loops that can be taken within 30 miles of your doorstep: up Biscuit Ridge and down Blacksnake, up the North Fork of the Coppei and down Jasper Mountain or up Lewis Peak, clear to the top.”
She also suggested driving along Mill Creek and Tiger Canyon to Skyline Drive, which takes one to 5,000 feet where birds, beautiful views and huckleberries can be found in August.
“In any case, get out and walk, look and listen. Take a deep breath of the fresh air and smile,” Sue wrote.
Looking farther afield, drive up to the Tollgate area and check out Target Meadows, Umatilla Ridge Trail and Summit Road. “Wandering around you’ll be sure to find mountain chickadees, olive-sided flycatchers, jays and maybe even a white-headed woodpecker.”
Take the family for a stroll through the natural areas at Fort Walla Walla, Rooks Park or Bennington Lake. “All are great anytime, but especially when it’s cool in the early morning or late evening. For an adventure at Bennington, try a walk in the moonlight,” Sue said.
There’s even a desert experience, such as 9 Mile Canyon, McNary Refuge or the Millet Pond. Each is wonderful in the cool of morning or evening and full of interesting sparrows, flycatchers, orioles, shorebirds, waterfowl and raptors.
“So get out there, take a hike and enjoy the fact that all’s well with nature. You’ll soon forget the pandemic, you won’t need a mask, and best of all, you’ll realize how lucky we all are to live right here in Walla Walla.”
Regarding summer heat, Kathy McConnell wrote in Magpiper about involving kids in setting up a birdbath, a great way to spot the birds. She said a cake tin or garden pot saucer is all it takes, nothing fancy. It should be kept full of fresh water, about 1- to 2-inches deep, and cleaned out weekly or more often using one part vinegar to nine parts water.
“The old water should be dumped away from the feeder in a place that children don’t play, or where birds could be infected from the feces in the dirty water. The bath is then rinsed and filled with clean water. A young child could be responsible for refilling the bath.
Birdbaths should be out of easy reach by cats and near bushes or trees where birds can escape for safety. Shady areas will keep the water cooler. Also don’t place a bath too near windows or birds could be injured flying into them. Placing the bath where it can be easily seen from a patio or porch will make it more likely birds will be spotted.
“Children can locate a rock to place in the bath as a perching stone. They can also keep records of the species and/or frequency of birds visiting the bath to drink or bathe.”
Officers currently serving Blue Mountain Audubon Society are President Chris Howard; Secretary Linda Hanson; Treasurer Jonathan Webster; Conservation and Community Outreach, Mike Denny; Education Membership, Melissa Webster and Holly Howard; Programs and Publicity, Nancy Mitchell; Natural Area, Tom Land; Bluebird Trails, Tom Scribner; Adopt a Highway, Larry Boe; Webmaster Kathy Howard; Facebook Admin, Judy Treman; Field Trips, Sue Parrish; Magpiper layout, Wendy Foster; Member at Large Priscilla Dauble; and Bird Sightings, Ginger Shoemake. For more details about the nonprofit group open to the community, see blumtn.org.