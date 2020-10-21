Gardening friends and colleagues are organizing a Walla Walla-grown farewell for Beth Thiel. As gardens support manager of the Walla Walla Valley Farm to School program since May 2012, Beth has contributed countless dedicated hours of care and stewardship to see the program truly blossom in Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater schools.
She's leaving at the end of October, moving to Idaho with husband Brian and beginning a new chapter.
To celebrate her efforts on behalf of school children and area farmers, friends and colleagues want to give her a sendoff, but shhhhh, don't tell her.
A traditional gathering is out of the question as "COVID-19 makes a proper thank you and goodbye celebration impossible," emailed Betsy Russell Carroll and Erendira Cruz.
"A Zoom sendoff just doesn't seem right. So we are putting together a basket of Walla Walla-grown goodies and cards to send her off and thank her for all her years of service to the school gardens. Items could be candies from Brights, local wine or beer, cheese from a local cheese maker, winter produce like squash from a local farm, locally made art, or ???. We know that Beth would also treasure cards with messages from people involved with the gardens over the years," they wrote.
Cards and Walla Walla-grown items may be dropped off with Erendira from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today-Oct. 29 at the Water Center, 640 Water Center Drive, on the Walla Walla Community College campus. As the campus is closed and doors are locked, text Erendira at 509-956-9107 so she can meet you in the parking lot. Other arrangements may be made if the times don't work. Sentiments for Beth may be emailed to Erendira at director@slcww.org and printed to included in the gift basket.
"School garden programs need support in order to unlock their full potential. Without well-trained garden educators, strong curriculum and supportive networks, garden programs often become underutilized or even forgotten. With support, however, they thrive," Beth said in her Linkedin profile.
She developed and implemented various Farm to School cafeteria programs, including Harvest of the Month, which introduces students to seasonal crops.
Beth graduated in 1991 from the University of Idaho in Moscow with a bachelor's in bacteriology. She was with the U.S. Peace Corps in rural community development from July 1993-August 1995, based in Papua, New Guinea, according to her Linkedin profile.
From there she spent four years in botany contracting; worked nearly 1½ years with the Bureau of Land Management; was a land-use planner for the Umatilla County Planning department from October 1997-May 1999 in Pendleton; and then served as executive director of Blue Mountain Land Trust from January 2003-July 2009.