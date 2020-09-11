Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center personnel will host a Tele-Town Hall meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The telephone event is open to veterans, family members, other beneficiaries and community stakeholders. It provides a wide-open forum for VA officials to hear directly from beneficiaries about the health care issues important to veterans.
Participants must register their telephone numbers by the noon Monday deadline at bit.ly/3hdPjFH.
All who register will receive a phone call at the start of the event inviting them to stay on the line and participate. More details can be found at Walla Walla VA’s Facebook event page bit.ly/3h9WGxR.
“Caring for veterans is a calling, and our first commitment is to provide veterans and their families the timely, quality care, and benefits they have earned and deserve through their service to our nation,” said local VA Director Christopher Bjornberg in a release. “It is important that we continue to listen and learn directly from those who use our system.”
For more details, contact VA Public Affairs Officer Linda Wondra at 509-386-1117.