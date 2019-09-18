Many apologies for getting the day wrong on this: The National POW/MIA Recognition Day event at Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, 77 Wainwright Drive, will be from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday in Theater Building 78, at 77 Wainwright Drive. Robert “Bob” Brudno will talk about his brother, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alan Brudno, then age 25, who from 1965 endured 71/2 years of brutal imprisonment as a prisoner of war at the infamous Hanoi Hilton. There is no cost and lunch will be served. The American Red Cross is a cosponsor.
VA's POW/MIA Recognition is Friday
Tags
Annie Charnley Eveland
Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,
