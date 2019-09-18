Many apologies for getting the day wrong on this:  The National POW/MIA Recognition Day event at Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, 77 Wainwright Drive, will be from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday in Theater Building 78, at 77 Wainwright Drive. Robert “Bob” Brudno will talk about his  brother, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alan Brudno, then age 25, who from 1965 endured 71/2 years of brutal imprisonment as a prisoner of war at the infamous Hanoi Hilton. There is no cost and lunch will be served. The American Red Cross is a cosponsor.

