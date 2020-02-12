VA offers virtual care resources to veterans

Veterans can access many online Veterans Affairs tools and mobile applications to track health records, manage appointments and prescriptions, receive weight loss support, access tailored programs for smoking cessation, dietary needs and more, according to a release.
There are a number of ways a veteran can access virtual care at Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center.
Telehealth services connect VA providers with veterans at Walla Walla VA’s outlying clinics and larger VAs to access mental health services, dermatology, pacemaker clinics, home telehealth care and more.
Walla Walla VA also has active tobacco cessation and sleep improvement clinics, which include face-to-face and telehealth participation.
Another virtual care opportunity offered at VAs locally and nationwide is VA Video Connect for secure video visits with a veteran’s VA provider team from virtually anywhere, including from home.
Veteran can download an app to an iPhone or iPad for the connection; however, connections can also be made through the web browser.
The one-stop My HealtheVet can manage prescriptions, appointments, secure messages and health records.
Assistance with registration is available through Walla Walla VA’s My HealtheVet coordinator at 509-525-5200, ext. 26464.
The VAMobile website lists apps that connect users virtually to care and support: VA Online Scheduling web-based app to schedule an appointment online; Stay Quit Coach helps with quitting tobacco; Pain Coach app helps veterans track and manage their pain; Annie app sends veterans self-care messages; Mindfulness Coach helps veterans learn how to practice mindfulness; PTSD Coach provides information, support and tools to help manage PTSD; and PTSD Family Coach app provides support and tools for those living with someone who has PTSD.
The VA is seeing more and more success stories and increasing patient satisfaction with its online tools and mobile applications.