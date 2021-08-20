Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican U.S. representative from the Fifth District, swung through Walla Walla for a brief "Conversation with Cathy" town hall meeting Wednesday morning, Aug. 11, in the Walla Walla Regional Airport Conference Room.
About 25-30 people attended, said Kyle J. VonEnde, McMorris Rodgers' communications director. She updated attendees about her work in the nation's capital, including her efforts to close the digital divide, lead with an all-of-the-above energy strategy and hold Big Tech accountable.
"She discussed the importance of protecting the Lower Snake River dams as a critical hydropower resource, as well as the work that still needs to be done to improve care for veterans in Eastern Washington," VonEnde emailed.
Questions were raised by constituents, he added, regarding such topics as mask and vaccine mandates, expanding veterans access to care and housing, infrastructure, agriculture and mitigating crop loss.
McMorris Rodgers followed that with a stop at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Fort Walla Walla Park, corner of The Dalles Military and Myra roads. There she met with a few veterans and Gold Star families.
"The group discussed ways to continue serving our veterans and their families in Eastern Washington and across the country. One of the veterans in attendance was Vietnam and (World War) II Marine veteran Newton Zanes Jr. who turns 100 later this year," VonEnde said.
The 5th District in Eastern Washington encompasses Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Spokane, Whitman and Asotin counties.
COVID-19 put a damper on the congresswoman's in-person visits here in 2020. The last town halls she conducted were in April 2019 at the Lions Club building in College Place and the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Dayton on the same day. She held virtual town halls in 2020.