An Oregon Film Trail sign has been installed and will be unveiled at 10 a.m. Saturday beside the Gem Theatre, 239 Main St., in Athena.
It honors the town’s role as a location in the silent film “City Girl,” as reported on Thursday in Etcetera. The current pandemic situation does not allow for a large public dedication at this time. The intent is for officials to gather for the unveiling.
After last week’s column, more details came out in a release received Friday. The sign marks and celebrates those filming locations that served as a backdrop for the F.W. Murnau classic silent movie.
A few facts and anecdotes about the film are on the sign, which joins 14 others already on the Oregon Film Trail around the state. Funding for the Athena sign comes in part from a Travel Oregon grant.
Mary Duncan starred in the film and spent several weeks in and around Athena shooting the farm scenes that were filmed at the top of Thorn Hollow, approximately 6 miles from downtown Athena. Many local crews and livestock were used in the harvesting wheat scenes during summer 1928.
Dating from 1909, Oregon has had a rich film history with more than 500 feature films and television shows that have utilized thousands of locations around the state for a wide variety of production backdrops, according to a release.
Oregon continues to be a destination for creative media producers from around the world, according to the release, and has generated Emmy-winning television productions, Oscar-nominated feature films, animated films and award-winning interactive games.
Oregon Film partnered with Oregon Made Creative Foundation to start the Oregon Film Trail, placing signage at strategic, often iconic points around the state.
Gem Theatre Project Manager Rob McIntyre worked with the Governor’s Office of Film and TV and the Oregon Made Creative Foundation to bring a trail stop to Athena.
“McIntyre has worked hard to revive the Gem Theatre, formerly known as The Standard Theatre, and its shared history with Athena, according to the release.
“The history of Athena is full of unlikely facts and stories. For example, the company that built Hodaka motorcycles was based here, and it is surprising to think that at one time Athena was the banking capitol of Eastern Oregon. Additionally, I still find it amazing that the filming of an F.W. Murnau film was shot in the wheat fields so close to town,” Rob said.
“We found the surprising record of this in the Athena Press newspaper while researching the history of our theater. When this was rediscovered, there was a reference made of a local eyewitness — a grandson of the livestock handler who worked on the film — to filming and the crew who were living and working here in the summer of 1928. This local eyewitness still to this day resides here in town.
“Unfortunately, the movie never showed in Athena. The Depression had shuttered the theater, along with many other Athena businesses, and many citizens relocated, but the locals held many a ‘hard times party’ in lieu of ‘moving picture shows.’”
Rob continues working toward the full renovation of the Gem Theatre with the help of high school students and Athena residents, and although the theater is not completely finished, Rob said, “with the completion of the Gem, we will be the site of a regional facility for the visual and musical arts.”
“The connection of ‘City Girl’ not only to the city of Athena but to the Gem Theatre is so special and I’m grateful and proud to be able to celebrate this recognition that’s now nearly a century overdue,” said Oregon Film Executive Director Tim Williams.
Oregon Film Trail’s Phase two includes research of a digital AR experience being developed for some of the Trail stops, and an already-completed digital trail map that Oregon Film Trail partners can utilize for their own promotions.
Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Oregon Film Office developed the initial Oregon Film Trail concept and identified Astoria movie locations for the first signs to be rolled out on the Trail in 2019 with help from the Oregon Film Museum.
New locations are being explored and identified all the time. Suggestions are welcome at makeit@oregonmade.org.