Live United mini-grants of $500 to $2,500 are being made available through United Way of the Blue Mountains, 112 S. First Ave.
The agency based in Walla Walla is accepting requests for the grants that support specific programs of small local nonprofits that are targeted at Changing The Story for families and children in the Columbia and Walla Walla counties.
The grants provide a simplified funding process for programs or events that serve the community, said Christy Lieuallen, executive director of United Way of the Blue Mountains.
The grants offer financial support to agencies and are not the same as United Way’s Community Grants.
Grants will be awarded to support community programs and services that focus on health, education, and financial stability in support of families and the developmental needs of children.
Preference will be given to nonprofit organizations that do not currently receive funding via the United Way allocations process, she said.
United Way of the Blue Mountains will only consider funding applicants that meet the following criteria:
Programming and/or events must focus on health, education, or financial stability in support of families and the developmental needs of children.
Organization must be a tax-exempt 501 (c) (3) organization at the time of application. If tax-exempt status has been applied for but not yet granted, United Way of the Blue Mountains will not accept the application for funding.
Organization must have a physical location in and/or serve residents of Walla Walla and/or Columbia counties.
Only applications received by the noon deadline Oct. 31 will be considered.
The mini-grants can be applied for via the website at uwbluemt.org under the news and events tab.
And if United Way’s full name seems different, it’s because United Way of Walla Walla County and United Way of Umatilla and Morrow Counties merged on July 1.