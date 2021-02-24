The ink had barely dried on 23-year-old Rick Eskil‘s Western Washington University diploma when he joined the Union-Bulletin news staff on Jan. 2, 1980. He graduated from WWU in December 1979.
He has been a joy to work with ever since — for more than four decades.
His wry, rapier-sharp humor, lightning wit, accuracy, political acumen, passion for community dialog, committed belief in reporting the facts and memory-like-a-trap are legendary.
“From the beginning, I was taken by Rick’s skill and quick wit. I admired and learned from his intelligence, tenacity and more,” said former colleague Terry McConn.
As a local radio station news director, Terry crossed paths with Eskil early on. “We quickly became friends and friendly competitors.”
Terry also served on the U-B news staff for 30 years until his retirement in 2017.
Unbeknownst to me, he and Eskil had an abiding, detail-oriented interest in the TV soap opera “All My Children.”
Returning from lunch on more than one occasion I found them deep in discussion about what was happening to Monica Kane or another member of the cast. Coming in when they were mid-sentence, what I heard sounded as if it were a breaking news story.
Eskil’s 41 years on the job, nine as a reporter and 32 as the editorial page editor, have seen him produce thousands of news stories, columns and some 10,000 editorials, by his count.
Though he expected to stay in town and at the paper for two years before moving on, he discovered that “the U-B has been a great place to work and Walla Walla, a fantastic place to live. It’s home,” he said in a farewell column on Jan. 3.
His retirement day is Friday.
Many of us routinely, fondly, call Rick “Eskil.” He came on board seven months after I joined the news staff in May 1979. He hired on as a sports writer, but before he walked in the door for the first time that changed to business and agriculture reporter.
News people are constantly learning, and we often come across subjects with which we may have little knowledge or experience.
One ag story Eskil covered involved speaking with a farmer about crops. He wrote that one field grew fallow, not realizing it wasn’t a crop but instead was an un-sown field. He wouldn’t have known this having grown up in the urban city of Bellevue, Washington. We can laugh about it now.
That summer he switched to what colleagues dubbed the three-P’s beat: police, prison and politics. And what a wild time that was.
“It was a better fit for me. It was right in my wheelhouse,” he said.
Inmates ran the Washington State Penitentiary. Inmate riots and resulting lock downs out there brought national news reporters right into our newsroom — before cell phones and computers — to use a vacant typewriter to write and call their newspapers and network TV affiliates with the latest developments.
The fraught-with-danger administrative experiment spawned inmate murders and rampant drug abuse on campus, and books, studies and countless news stories followed.
When we started at the paper, modern IBM Selectric typewriters occupied 20 desks in an open newsroom. They thundered as we wrote copy and editors edited.
A din of voices filled in lulls while staffers conferred over their beats with each other, sources and editors. Visitors always expressed satisfaction at the mechanical hum, a tangible sign the beehive was busy pumping out the stories.
Eskil stayed with politics through the 1980s and covered city, county and state governments.
He loves the research and reporting. “I thrive on the energy, banter and even the occasional tension of the newsroom. It’s what makes the homework well worth it,” he said.
That tension could wind up the staff, and Eskil was a master with a well-timed, off-hand quip, unleashed loudly enough to crack up the room.
“Eskil is a complex man. Gruff. Opinionated. Knowledgeable. Crass. Intimidating. Kind. Smart as a whip. Laugh-out-loud funny. I’m glad I got a chance to work with him in the twilight of our careers,” copy editor Jeff Petersen said.
In the 1980s, the newspaper sent Eskil to Olympia for a few weeks to cover local lawmakers when the Legislature was in session.
“The most important part of the job as a government reporter is letting the public know what their government was planning to do and how it was going to spend their tax dollars,” he said.
Then-publisher Chuck Cochrane and former editor Rick Doyle noted Eskil’s enthusiasm for politics and promoted him to the editorial page editor post in February 1989.
“I have enjoyed writing the daily editorials from the start,” he said. “I still enjoy it and will miss it. I also have found writing opinion columns, movie reviews and the ‘What’s Up With That?’ column wonderful. I simply enjoy learning new things, finding out what our elected officials are doing and why it is being done. I am both a news junkie and political junkie.
“I have loved overseeing the editorial page for about a third of a century,” he said. “I liked writing the daily editorial for all those years. I like coming up with the topics, researching and reporting on the issues and then debating the stand we, as a newspaper, will take.
“I see our editorial positions as centrist. Perhaps that’s because the editorial views we reach often come from compromise and a consensus. But to our more conservative readers, we are often seen as liberal, and to the liberal readers we appear conservative. I’ve had a few folks call us ‘flaming moderates.’ I think that’s fair.”
Being able to look at all sides of an issue came from tough debates with Chuck Cochrane and Rick Doyle, Eskil said.
“Those two challenged me intellectually day after day, year after year. It taught me how to fully look at all sides of issues and to not take debate — and disagreement — personally.”
He believes, whatever a person’s ideology, that it’s critical to read and hear differing points of view.
“It gives you a well-rounded perspective, and, if your stand is indeed solid, debate can provide fuel to make it stronger. If not, you might learn something in the course of the discussion,” Eskil said.
The incivility of recent years, the constant fact checking, have been wearing. “It’s made this job a lot tougher than it needs to be, and — far worse — I’ve seen it take a toll on this nation,” he said.
His addiction to news and newspapers developed in childhood.
“Over time, I came to staunchly believe that the free exchange of ideas and the importance of reporting the truth are critical to a strong democracy.”
“As a now-retired colleague of Rick’s, I can tell you one thing I miss is his boisterous (and often loud) sense of humor regarding current events, be they local, state, national and international. The description ‘razor wit’ fits him perfectly. He’s one of a kind and will be missed,” shared retired U-B reporter and beloved colleague Andy Porter.
“Rick has a great sense of humor and wise view of how things work in the world. I will miss his observations and the Monday morning discussions of Sunday night TV shows,” shared colleague Karlene Ponti.
Once Eskil hangs up his keyboard, he will continue to be involved in the community, particularly in promoting youth baseball and softball in the Valley.
“I will also be looking for opportunities to get a part-time job and volunteer. I get my energy from being around people so I will be as active as the pandemic allows. And going all out when the all-clear is given,” he said.
Family is important, too. Eskil and wife, Jennifer, were heavily involved in their two kids’ high school and college endeavors, driving countless weekends to games and other activities in Montana and the Puget Sound area and even cross country.
The Eskils are in their 35th year of marriage and look forward to time with their kids, their spouses and grandkids, who live in Walla Walla. Daughter, Emma, 26, and son-in-law, JP Wolpert, have 2-year-old son, Joseph, and infant daughter, Bridget. The Eskils’ son, Adam, 24, is married to Jaiden Hodnefield Eskil.
“When I leave the newsroom (or, more likely, my home office) I will feel grateful for having been a newsman — or, as I like to call myself, an ink-stained wretch — who has been able to help chronicle this Valley’s daily history,” Eskil said on Jan. 3.
So long, it’s been good to know ya! Best wishes for a happy, fruitful and satisfying retirement. You will be missed.