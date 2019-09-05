In coming weeks, unclaimed veterans cremains from throughout the state will be escorted to the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road, Medical Lake, and ceremoniously presented to the Department of Veterans Affairs for burial.
More than 50 individuals will be given full military honors in a Forgotten Heroes interment service, open to the community, at 2 p.m. Sept. 10. Pets and the use of tobacco products are not allowed on the premises.
Gary Lott with the WDVA said it works closely with veterans’ service groups, funeral industry partners, public administrators and other concerned citizens to ensure the dignified burial of unclaimed veterans.
“Collectively we work to locate, positively identify and inter eligible veterans and family members. These organizations work tirelessly throughout the year researching military service records and vital records to locate unclaimed veterans eligible for burial at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery. Once identified, the logistics of claiming and coordinating the transfer to the state’s Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake begins,” he said.
The cemetery is open to the public seven days a week, from 8 a.m.-sunset. Burials are Monday-Friday, scheduled by contacting cemetery staff. For additional information regarding the ride and the interment service contact the cemetery at 509-299-6280 or visit dva.wa.gov/Cemetery.