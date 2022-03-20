The Umatilla National Forest is seeking gregarious, outdoorsy types to serve as volunteer campground hosts during the summer months.
Hosts are needed for the Jubilee Lake, Woodward, Olive Lake, North Fork John Day, and Bull Prairie Lake campgrounds, according to the UNF office in Pendleton.
Campground hosts greet campers, provide information on the surrounding area and generally make campers feel at home.
Hosts visit with campers and day-use visitors, clean and maintain restrooms, restock supplies, occasionally clean up after camp and carry out minor maintenance as needed. They keep an eye on things and set a good example for others in the campground.
“Individuals or couples can apply to be hosts," said Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Darcy Weseman in the release.
"Retirees often apply to the campground host program, finding it the ideal way to spend the summer in a beautiful setting. Hosts need to be friendly, flexible, and responsible. Host applicants may be subject to a criminal background check."
Applicants must supply their own trailer, camper or motor home. They will be provided a campsite, usually near the main entrance to the campground, a food allowance and propane as well as reimbursement for personal vehicle mileage associated with hosting duties.
Sites include the following:
- Jubilee Lake Campground, 12 miles northeast of Tollgate. It is the largest developed campground on the Umatilla National Forest with 53 campsites, four picnic areas and a 2.8-mile accessible hiking trail around the 92-acre lake. It is popular for overnight camping and day use. Hosts on site from early July through mid-September. Details: Kiyoshi Fujishin at the Walla Walla Ranger District, 509-522-6277 or Kiyoshi.fujishin@usda.gov.
- Woodward Campground, off Highway 204 at Tollgate. It has 14 tent/trailer sites, four picnic areas, four accessible toilet facilities and views of the private Langdon Lake. Hosts typically on site from early July through September. Hosts also take care of nearby Target Meadows and Woodland Campgrounds. Details: Fujishin, 509-522-6277 or Kiyoshi.fujishin@usda.gov.
- Olive Lake Campground, 12 miles southwest of Granite on the shore of a 90-acre high-mountain lake. Hosted from early June through Labor Day. The campground features 28 campsites and seven accessible toilet facilities. Other features include a 2-mile accessible hiking trail around the lake with nearby access to wilderness and scenic area trails, a boat ramp and two docks. Details: Roy Vega at john.vega@usda.gov.
- North Fork John Day Campground, 8 miles north of Granite along the North Fork John Day River and a gateway to the adjacent wilderness of the same name. The campground offers five tent sites and 15 tent/trailer sites, horse-handling facilities and a trailhead. Hosted from Memorial Day through mid-October, though a shorter duration is negotiable. Seek host details for at Olive Lake Campground from Vega at john.vega@usda.gov.
- Bull Prairie Lake Campground, 36 miles south of Heppner with 30 tent/trailer sites, 12 picnic areas, a 28-acre lake with four floating fishing docks and a 1½-mile paved accessible trail. Hosted from Memorial Day through mid-October, though a shorter duration is negotiable. Details: Vega at john.vega@usda.gov.
More details about the Umatilla National Forest are at fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
In addition, Lower Granite Lock and Dam is looking for individuals or couples to serve as Visitor Center host volunteers and janitorial/grounds maintenance volunteers.
Find out more at ubne.ws/lowergranitedam or contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District at 509-527-7020.
