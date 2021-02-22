Snow under the East Umatilla Fire & Rescue Station 63 in Adams? No chance.
Umatilla Electric Cooperative stepped up and staged a snowcat there during recent snowstorms this month.
Use of the equipment is key to allowing fire apparatus and a second-out ambulance to safely leave the station and respond to emergencies, according to East Umatilla Fire & Rescue.
On July 1, 2020, the four agencies that provide fire and emergency services to Adams, Athena, Helix, Weston and surrounding rural communities, joined into a single East Umatilla Fire & Rescue district.
EUFR has taken 57 combined response calls for the district as of Feb. 17, and 436 calls for service were made in 2020.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue is based in Weston at 103 W. Main St.