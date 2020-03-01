U-B image graces hospital emergency room for children

Images U-B photographer Greg Lehman took while aloft during a Walla Walla Balloon Stampede in the last couple of years have been given new purpose at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Children being treated in the hospital’s emergency department are now surrounded by a calming, playful image Greg took while floating among hot air balloons over the area.
“The enchanting image wraps around the emergency room dedicated to children and even continues on the curtain,” emailed Kathleen Obenland, director of Marketing and Communications, Providence Health and Services, Southeast Washington Service Area.
“Providence St. Mary is grateful to Greg and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin for donating the photo, and to the Providence St. Mary Foundation for funding the installation,” she said.
Marine welcomed home
Cheers erupted when U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Maj. Chris Johnson, returning from deployment, came through the revolving door at the Walla Walla Regional Airport terminal the evening of Feb. 21.
Gone for close to a year, Chris was welcomed by wife Lucy Johnson and their three children, the youngest a babe in arms, as well as his fellow staff members from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office where he is a corporal.
The two older kids barely contained their excitement, bouncing up and down while holding a sign, but as soon as Chris came through the door, they dropped it and ran into his arms.
“We are grateful for your service, and the sacrifices you and your family have made for our country, Chris! WELCOME HOME!” declared a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.