Remember program producer and host Dick Clark and how the teens on his American Bandstand TV show from 1956-1989 said they liked a song because it has a beat and you can dance to it?
My jam for getting things done these days in life after career is "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan because of that beat, a compelling rhythm that carries me through such chores as laundry.
Then there's the blues. Almost any blues will do, but I'm partial to Albert King's "Laundromat Blues" or "Born Under a Bad Sign."
Crank up one of those or his "I'll Play the Blues for You" real loud, and those guitar riffs carry me through the vacuuming and dusting. Well, the blues just bring on the smiles and bobbin' head no matter the lyrics. The drudgery of housework just slides off.
I posted on Facebook about this phenomenon wherein retirement has cut loose the "oh, look — a squirrel!" approach to doing stuff around the house.
It looks like this most of the time: Head through house to computer, see winter gloves lounging about in the wrong place, reroute to put away.
Cruise through kitchen, pass dishwasher — put away clean dishes.
Amble on to family room, stop to stoke wood-burning fireplace insert.
Finally, sit at computer to write, but first go through email — oh look, photos. Process those JPEGs, add file names. File in desktop folders, make new ones as needed.
Remember writing. Write.
Go into kitchen to make lunch. Pass by Alex. Remember last night's discussion about the trim she needs. Coax the reluctant English setter into bathroom to "deshaggify." Get that done.
Remember hunger, get lunch ready, take tray and return to computer.
Review email accounts. Write some more. Hoo boy.
What's also to do? Check bank account. Look stuff up.
I'm also reading Kristin Hannah's compelling historical fiction, "The Four Winds," about a North Texas mother and children driven from their farm after suffering through five years of brutal people-, animal- and land-killing, crop-snuffing drought and heading to California in 1935 during the Dust Bowl and Depression.
Hannah puts readers in the scenes, shriveling in the unceasing heat, breathing the fine silica dust and getting dirt pneumonia, coughing up mud, crying mud tears and nearly starving while monster dust storms (in one place, 61 in one year) half bury one side of the house and barn and kill the livestock.
Look up and watch first-person stories on YouTube videos of surviving the Dust Bowl.
Look up and read written accounts and history of the era in which my grandparents were in their 30s, but living in the Evergreen State, far away from the dust but not the starving droves who came west looking for work and new homes for their families.
"American Experience" on PBS reported that by 1940, 2.5 million people left the Plains states. Of those, 200,000 trekked to California.
Knit on afghan while watching a show. And that was just before dinner.
Facebook friends had some great responses:
Karla said the squirrel approach is “normal for a lot of us,” and Lauri, Paula, Jane and others can relate.
Marelu gets things accomplished by crossing them off her to-do and be-creative lists. I really like the idea of both.
Lynne’s response? “Wish I could tell you it passes, but it just gets worse. Enjoy your retirement, anyway.”
Helen noted that “Puttering is an art form. I think of my days as waltzing through a field of wildflowers picking random bouquets ... or being like an unbridled horse running free. Retirement is like a dream.” I'm ready to putter, Helen!
Sarah’s new favorite word is now “deshaggify.”
Scott added, “Your daily ‘routine’ seems to unfold in a logical, if slightly circuitous, way. One thing leads to another, and it sounds like a lot gets done over the course of the day.”
With a cute monocle-wearing emoji, Casi wondered, “How did you ever have time to work before, Annie?”
Steve said, “Adjusting to not working is an adventure. No structure, no schedule, no agenda. Oh look — a squirrel ... "
Torch added, “Reams have been written about this phenomenon. Look ... shiny!!!"
I like squirrels and music with a beat that I can dance to, so all's well.
