A trio of runners from the Walla Walla area ran in the 2020 Boston Marathon over the weekend — the virtual version, of course.
Dr. Jon Rittenbach, a pathologist, Walla Walla University student Spencer Glubay and Dr. Micaiah Kuzma, family medicine, qualified and were initially accepted to run in the April 2020 Boston Marathon.
Jon and Spencer ran the distance at 6 a.m. Sunday, said Gary Rittenbach in a release.
Their route started at Kooskooskie on Mill Creek Road, wended through Walla Walla and College Place and finishing at Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
Micaiah ran his marathon on Saturday.
Organizers delayed the marathon to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That was ultimately canceled and refunds issued to all participants, said Gary.
Race organizers then came up with the virtual event and for a small fee April-qualified runners could register for Boston’s virtual run.
It could be accomplished anywhere participants live, but had to occur between Sept 5-Monday.
A special phone app tracked individual runs and transmitted the data to race organizers, Gary said.
Everyone who completed the 26.2 miler is to receive a 2020 Boston Marathon medal.
It’s the first time runners could earn a medal by running the distance in their home towns, Gary noted.
Started in 1897, the Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annual marathon and ranks as one of the world’s best-known road racing events.
It is one of six world marathon majors.