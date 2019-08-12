Fun Fest and Run for Recovery, the ninth annual celebration of recovery in Walla Walla, will be from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 7 at Walla Walla Community College Sports Complex at Mill Creek, 500 Tausick Way.
It is Trilogy Recovery Community’s big annual fundraiser and an opportunity to gather supporters.
Greg D. Williams, a leader in the recovery movement, will help kick off the event, which features a run-walk on a 5K trail, music and pancakes.
All proceeds will go to Trilogy Recovery Community and recovery support services it offers youths, adults and families in the Walla Walla area.
Preregister to run/walk the 5K course at ubne.ws/2vz2JXH.
All you can eat pancakes are $5 per person and $20 per family. Rogue Lobster will play music and there will be a bouncy castle for children and corn hole.
To volunteer for the event, contact Megan Toliver at megan@trilogyrecovery.org or call 509-876-4525.