Train-, travel-, depot-themed exhibit underway in Dayton

If the subject matter related in any way to depots and such, artists with Blue Mountain Artists Guild could accept the July challenge and illustrate it for the group’s virtual gallery exhibition.
“Our art challenge for June was simply “Depot,” said guild Vice President Lorna Barth, “and that could be open to any interpretation or any depot anywhere or even anything to do with trains or travel.”
“This pandemic and tumultuous year has had many and diverse effects on local artists and the guild. When the guild members chose their challenges in November of last year, ideas were thrown into a basket and one was chosen for each month of 2020,” she said.
Then, when new social distancing guidelines came into effect, members lost not only their regular meeting place and initial gallery show in the Delany room at Dayton Memorial Library, but also all of their touring gallery shows are at Dayton General Hospital and The Liberty Theater, which were closed due to the coronavirus. These gallery videos have filled that gap, Lorna said. And the July Depot presentation is narrated by the producer.
“This virtual show is giving us a way to share our artwork during these extraordinary times,” said contributing Blue Mountain Artists Guild member Kris Takemura. “Hearing our fellow artists’ thoughts about their works reminds me of when we share during our meetings. I’m looking forward to the time when we can get together in person again.” o see the exhibit, go to youtu.be/PLiJzR0BDo0 or on the Blue Mountain Artists Guild Facebook page at facebook.com/BlueMountainArtistsGuild.