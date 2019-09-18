Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition is sponsoring a car seat check from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Walla Walla Fire District 4 Station 41, 2251 S. Howard St. Car seat technicians will be on hand to ensure children using the devices are safely fastened and the seats properly installed.
Then Monday the Coalition will host a Bikes on the Road Bike Rodeo and More as well as another car seat check up event from 4-6 p.m. at Valle Lindo Farm Labor Camp, 165 Labor Camp Road. Volunteers needed especially to help with helmet fitting and minor bike repair for the Bikes on the Road program and technicians for the car seat event.
“Your local coalition has a busy month of activities. As always, our programs cannot succeed without volunteer help. If you could spare some time to help promote traffic safety awareness in Walla Walla County, please let me know,” emailed Nancy McClenny-Walters, Coalition Target Zero Manager. For more details, check in with her at 524-4425.